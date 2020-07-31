Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 31, 2020

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover takes off; Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers with social distancing; a public viewing of the casket of Rep. John Lewis outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS

July 18, 2020 | Sanaa, Yemen

Children from the Muhamasheen (“the marginalized”) community play outside in their neighborhood.

Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

Alexandria, Va. | July 29, 2020

A person lies in a hammock along the Potomac River in Founders Park.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aldergrove, B.C. | July 26, 2020

A potbellied pig visits participants of a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser at the Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary.

Darryl Dyck

Darryl Dyck

Hesse, Germany | July 27, 2020

An Icelandic horse shakes off water after it was sprayed at a stud farm in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

Cape Canaveral, Fla. | July 30, 2020

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover takes off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Joel Kowsky/NASA/Reuters

Joel Kowsky/NASA/Reuters

Springfield, Ore. | July 29, 2020

Tyshawn Ford, a leader of Black Unity, is dragged away by Springfield police at a police barricade during a protest by the racial justice group.

Eugene Register-Guard/AP

Eugene Register-Guard/AP

Corpus Christi, Tex. | July 25, 2020

A man takes photos of a road beginning to flood as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Washington, D.C. | July 29, 2020

President Trump stops to talk to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dhaka, Bangladesh | July 30, 2020

Migrants are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to return home to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Surabaya, Indonesia | July 31, 2020

Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers while practicing social distancing at a mosque in East Java.

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Richmond, Va. | July 28, 2020

Members of Untold RVA lead a blessing and welcome people to a gathering at the Robert E. Lee Monument. The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project was unveiled after dark, and several members of Floyd’s family were present to speak about it.

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Washington, D.C. | July 27, 2020

A public viewing of the casket of Rep. John Lewis takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post