Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 7, 2020

A massive explosion in Beirut kills more than 100 people and destroys part of the city; the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft lands in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla.; the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif.; Tropical Storm Isaias causes damage in New Jersey. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Beirut | Aug. 4, 2020

A helicopter drops water on a fire after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut. More than 100 people were killed, and part of the city was destroyed.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Pensacola, Fla. | Aug. 2, 2020

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft lands with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA/Reuters

NASA/Reuters

Lublin, Poland | Aug. 2, 2020

Fans of the Motor Lublin speedway team on rented lifters observe their team's competition with Betard Sparta Wroclaw. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, speedway matches have a limited number of spectators.

Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sydney | Aug. 4, 2020

A pelican tries to land on a light pole with limited space on Botany Bay.

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Mengen, Germany | Aug. 3, 2020

A bee flies through a field of yellow flowers.

Thomas Warnack/AP

Thomas Warnack/AP

Taoyuan, Taiwan | Aug. 7, 2020

Visitors tour the Xpark Aquarium on its opening day.

Ann Wang/Reuters

Ann Wang/Reuters

Erie, Pa. | July 28, 2020

People swim in Lake Erie at Presque Isle State Park.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Cherry Valley, Calif. | Aug. 1, 2020

A mouse runs while surrounded by the flames of the Apple Fire. Authorities issued new evacuation orders as firefighters fought the blaze in triple-degree heat.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Valletta, Malta | Aug. 3, 2020

Rescued migrants are distributed face masks onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel before disembarking upon arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour.

Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Guttenberg, N.J. | Aug. 4, 2020

Several power line poles block a street after being knocked over by Tropical Storm Isaias and its treacherous winds and heavy rain.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Beirut | Aug. 5, 2020

A house in central Beirut is seen shattered by a massive explosion.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Detroit | Aug. 1, 2020

Demonstrators march near Rosa Parks Federal Building to protest federal agents coming to Michigan.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Washington, D.C. | Aug. 4, 2020

The Washington Nationals grounds crew rolls out the tarp in the eighth inning during game action between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at Nationals Park.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Medellin, Colombia | Aug. 1, 2020

People take part in a Bingo game promoted by the city administration as a measure to encourage people to stay home during a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images

Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images

Detroit | Aug. 4, 2020

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station inside Frederick Douglass Academy during the Michigan primary.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Washington, D.C. | July 31, 2020

President Trump, seen reflected in a puddle, stops to talk to reporters as he walks to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn at the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post