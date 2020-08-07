Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A massive explosion in Beirut kills more than 100 people and destroys part of the city; the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft lands in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla.; the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif.; Tropical Storm Isaias causes damage in New Jersey. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
NASA/Reuters
Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Thomas Warnack/AP
Ann Wang/Reuters
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post