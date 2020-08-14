Moments of Kamala Harris’s career captured in photos

Photography
Sen. Kamala D. Harris made history this week, becoming the first woman of color to be on a major-party presidential ticket when Joe Biden selected her as his running mate.
Throughout her life, Harris has had her share of firsts.
Born to parents who immigrated to the United States from India and Jamaica, and a graduate of Howard University and the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, Harris became the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in California in 2003.
In 2010, in a tight race against Republican Steve Cooley, she was elected California’s attorney general.
Six years later, Harris ran for the U.S. Senate with the backing of President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden. Upon her victory, she became only the second Black woman and the first South Asian American to join the upper chamber.
During her time in the Senate, Harris distinguished herself by applying her prosecutorial skills to grill Trump nominees, including Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, during committee hearings.
In 2019, Harris ran for president, embodying the party’s hopes as one of its best chances to beat President Trump — a rising female star with a multiracial background who could rebuild the coalition that propelled Obama.
During the first presidential debate, she clashed with Biden over his position on cross-district busing in the 1970s, telling him: “You also worked … to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”
While the televised confrontation made headlines for Harris, she was unable to maintain her candidacy and dropped out of the race in December 2019, two months before the first votes were cast.
But as Biden introduced Harris as his running mate this week, this was in the past.
“This morning, all across this nation, little girls woke up, especially little Black and Brown girls who so often may feel overlooked and undervalued in our society,” Biden said. “But today, maybe, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way.”
