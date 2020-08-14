Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 14, 2020

A pod of dolphins “stampede” across the ocean; a natural-gas explosion rips through rowhouses outside Baltimore; presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selects Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) as his vice-presidential pick; elephant bulls tussle playfully on World Elephant Day. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Aug. 11, 2020 | Springvale, Maine

Marley Wentworth surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole.

Aug. 10, 2020 | Plymouth, Mass.

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a reproduction of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth.

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

Aug. 14, 2020 | Moscow

An airline jet flies between clouds over Moscow.

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9, 2020 | Dana Point, Calif.

Dolphins “stampede” across the ocean as seen in a video by Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. According to the Orange County Register, which reported on the video, dolphins move fastest while porpoising — or leaping out of the water — because there is less resistance in air than in water. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

Staci Fox/Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari/AP

Aug. 11, 2020 | Beirut

A boat was moved ashore by the massive explosion of ammonium nitrate that shook Lebanon's capital.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Aug. 7, 2020 | Beirut

Family members attend the funeral of Chadi Abou Chakra, 30, who died when the building he was in collapsed after the explosion that shook the city Aug. 4.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Aug. 9, 2020 | Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Shaheen Mackey Jr., center, is consoled by supporters during a Black Lives Matter rally in support of his father, Shaheen Mackey, a Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, who died after having an altercation with prison guards in 2018.

Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice/AP

Aug. 10, 2020 | Reisterstown, Md.

Crews sift through debris at the scene of a natural-gas explosion that destroyed several rowhouses outside Baltimore.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 12, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, left, appear with his vice-presidential pick, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and her husband, Doug Emhoff, after a campaign event at Alexis I. DuPont High School. The former vice president's historic selection of Harris makes her the first Black woman and first Asian American to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 9, 2020 | Alexandria, Va.

From left, Leslie Ledesma; her stepfather, Jose Escobar; his wife, Gabriela Rojas; and her daughter and Leslie's sister, Bianca Ledesma, of Cary, N.C., listen to volunteer Kerry McClure maintaining social distance to talk history to people passing by the Carlyle House Historic Park.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 12, 2020 | Oloitokitok, Kenya

Young elephant bulls tussle playfully at Amboseli National Park on World Elephant Day.

Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 12, 2020 | Taipei, Taiwan

Giant panda Yuan Yuan cuddles her baby, Rou Rou, at the Taipei Zoo.

Taipei Zoo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

