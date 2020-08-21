Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 21, 2020

Cloud-to-ground lightning, with branching stepped leaders, strikes California’s Santa Rosa plain; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accept the presidential and vice-presidential nominations at the Democratic National Convention; a scrum of players pack down during a New Zealand rugby match; mayflies cluster around a streetlight in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Kent Porter/AP

Aug. 16, 2020 | Healdsburg, Calif.

Stepped leaders branch out from cloud-to-ground lightning strikes as an early morning storm rips across the Santa Rosa plain.

Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP

Aug. 20, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden; his wife Jill; and vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and her husband, Doug Emhoff, watch fireworks after Biden delivered his acceptance speech at the Chase Center on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 20, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

Biden supporters cheer during a drive-in socially distant gathering during the Democratic National Convention outside the Chase Center.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Aug. 15, 2020 | Wuhan, China

A crowd of people watch a performance while cooling off in a swimming pool. Life has largely returned to normal in Wuhan, where there hasn't been a new coronavirus case reported since May.

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 17, 2020 | Mankato, Minn.

President Trump greets supporters while showing off his hat during a campaign event at North Star Aviation.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Aug. 17, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

A worker descends a staircase on scaffolding around the Netherlands Carillon during its restoration.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 19, 2020 | Manikganj, Bangladesh

An aerial view of a traditional wooden boat market.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 15, 2020 | Dunedin, New Zealand

A scrum packs down during the Round 10 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Aug. 16, 2020 | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Debris is scattered around the destroyed upper-level apartment of David Frantz and Pamela Elliott at the Westdale Court apartments after a rare derecho storm.

KC McGinnis for The Washington Post

Aug. 14, 2020 | Cali, Colombia

People react during the funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field.

Reuters

Aug. 18, 2020 | Napa, Calif.

A bicycle and palm tree burn at a residence during the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which had merged with at least seven other fires.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 17, 2020 | Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mayflies cluster around a downtown streetlight.

Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice/AP

Aug. 18, 2020 | Mino, Spain

A boy carries an umbrella while running in the rain.

Cabalar/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

