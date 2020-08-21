Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Cloud-to-ground lightning, with branching stepped leaders, strikes California’s Santa Rosa plain; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accept the presidential and vice-presidential nominations at the Democratic National Convention; a scrum of players pack down during a New Zealand rugby match; mayflies cluster around a streetlight in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Kent Porter/AP
Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
KC McGinnis for The Washington Post
Reuters
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice/AP
Cabalar/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock