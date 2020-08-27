Photos show the destruction following Hurricane Laura

Photography
Hurricane Laura slammed southern Louisiana on Thursday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful to strike the Gulf Coast in decades.
Lake Charles, La., took a heavy hit, with widespread destruction from Laura’s devastating winds. Roofs were peeled off, buildings were destroyed, and lampposts were tossed into the streets.
The storm, which leaped from a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday to a high-end Category 4 on Wednesday night, packed 150 mph peak winds when it crossed the coast. It is now headed northward as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of more than 100 mph.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate the coasts of Louisiana and Texas after the National Hurricane Center warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges in the wake of the approaching Category 4 Hurricane Laura.
