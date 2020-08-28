Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 28, 2020

Acres of land are charred by the wildfires in California; Trump accepts his party’s nomination for president at the Republican convention; protests erupt over the police shooting of Jacob Blake; an all-female group of canine rescuers patrol a beach in Italy. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 21 | Sonoma County, Calif.

Evening sunlight shines through smoke and burned trees from the Walbridge Fire near Guerneville.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 21 | Vacaville, Calif.

Veterinary technician Brianna Jeter comforts a llama injured in the LNU Lightning Complex fires as animal control officer Dae Kim prepares to euthanize the animal.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 25 | Mahad, India

Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old boy after he was pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building where 11 were killed and 60 others were buried.

Manoej Paateel/AFP/Getty Images

Manoej Paateel/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 24 | Washington, D.C.

Workers are seen through a fence, with an image of World War I soldiers, during the renovation of Pershing Park.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | Washington, D.C.

Attendees rest in the shade during the “Get Off My Neck March” march at the Lincoln Memorial, a civil rights rally timed to the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Aug. 25 | Washington, D.C.

First lady Melania Trump walks out of the White House to speak in the Rose Garden during the Republican National Convention.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Aug. 27 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump speaks to a live audience on the South Lawn of the White House during final night of the Republican National Convention.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Aug. 27 | Washington, D.C.

People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument after President Trump's speech to conclude the Republican National Convention.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 27 | Washington, D.C.

Protesters march through downtown on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

August 22 | Sydney

Riders compete in Race 9 of the Cactus Imaging Sprint on Winx Stakes Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Mark Evans/Getty Images

Mark Evans/Getty Images

Aug. 25 | Kenosha, Wis.

People protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute call.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Aug. 28 | Lake Charles, La.

A car is parked next to destroyed buildings after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Aug. 25 | Newhaven, England

Large waves, generated by Storm Francis, crash over the harbor wall and the Newhaven Lighthouse.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 25 | Riva dei Tarquini, Italy

Members of an all-female group of canine rescuers, from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs, patrol the beach with their dogs to ensure swimmers can safely enjoy their time by the sea.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Aug. 23 | Crofton, Md.

A hummingbird feeds on a sunflower.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Aug. 22 | Paris, Va.

Henry Sgrecci, of Winchester Va., reads under a large tree at Sky Meadows State Park.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

John McDonnell/The Washington Post