Photos from the March on Washington

Photography
Thousands of protesters gathered Friday at the Lincoln Memorial to call for criminal justice reform and racial equality while honoring the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” address from the same location.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
The march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — began with speeches from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, then will be followed by a choreographed march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park. The event is expected to end about 3 p.m.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Lola Fadulu/TWP
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
This visual story will be updated.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post