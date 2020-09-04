Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 4, 2020

Taking a leap into the Potomac River; amid the coronavirus, first-graders mark the start of the new school year in Ukraine; Trump tours Kenosha, Wis., businesses destroyed during riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake; David Blaine lifts off during his “Ascension” stunt. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 30 | Alexandria, Va.

Leo Condon, 7, leaps into the Potomac River from a dock at Belle Haven Marina as people depart on a sailboat.

Sept. 1 | Jericho, West Bank

Palestinian children slide in a water canal, used for irrigation, to cool off as temperatures soar to 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sept. 1 | Kyiv, Ukraine

First-graders stand on marks for social distancing during a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sept. 1 | Kenosha, Wis.

President Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest. Despite pleas to stay away and claims he is dangerously fanning tensions as a reelection ploy, Trump visited the Wisconsin city at the center of a raging debate over racism.

Sept. 1 | Kenosha, Wis.

A supporter of President Trump, left, argues with a counterprotester outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Trump visited the to get a look at businesses destroyed during the riots stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back several times as officers respond to a domestic dispute call.

Sept. 3 | Rochester, N.Y.

Hasan Massey Sr. and Hasan Massey Jr. attend a community gathering and vigil for Daniel Prude.

Aug. 30 | Malta

Migrants rest onboard the Sea-Watch 4 civil rescue ship, awaiting for permission for a host port, on waters between Malta and Italy. More than 350 migrants are on the ship after it took more than 150 people from the German-flagged MV Louise Michel rescue vessel, funded by British street artist Banksy.

Aug. 29 | Carlyss, La.

Chris Binford, 51, fixes a tattered U.S. flag as a house behind him sinks into the Choupique Bayou after Hurricane Laura caused destruction along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Aug. 31 | Glenridding, England

Boats are reflected in the early-morning sunshine on Ullswater in the Lake District during the Bank Holiday.

Sept. 1 | Tbilisi, Georgia

U.S. Army paratroopers jump from a Hercules C-130 military transport plane during Noble Partner 2020 multinational exercise, involving Georgia, the United States, Britain, Poland and France, at Vaziani military base.

Sept. 2 | Page, Ariz.

David Blaine lifts off while performing the stunt “Ascension.”

Sept. 3 | Latrobe, Pa.

Supporters and volunteers cheer as President Trump speaks during a campaign event at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Sept. 2 | Frankfurt, Germany

The full moon shines amid clouds.

