Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 11, 2020

Supporters of President Trump participate in a boat parade in Texas; raging wildfires spread across the West Coast; twin brothers share an emotional goodbye hug before the first day of school in Georgia. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Sept. 6, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

The moon rises over the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Brian Jenkins, of Orem, Utah, dressed as President Abraham Lincoln, waits to talk to people at the Lincoln Memorial. Jenkins was working to raise money for a project that hopes to send a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution to every home in the country.

Sept. 5, 2020 | Lakeway, Tex.

Boaters, flying flags in support of President Trump, participate in a boat parade on Lake Travis. Although this boat did not capsize, a spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's office in Texas said "several" boats sank while taking part in the parade. There were no reports of fatalities or injuries.

Sept. 11, 2020 | Munich, Germany

A dog jumps into the water during a dog swim day at an outdoor pool.

September 9, 2020 | London

Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage a protest during a "peaceful disruption" of U.K. parliament as lawmakers return from summer recess.

Sept. 11, 2020 | Shanksville, Pa.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks with people at the Flight 93 National Memorial to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who were killed 19 years ago.

Sept. 5, 2020 | Louisville, Ky.

Far-right-wing activists face off with demonstrators demanding justice for Breonna Taylor near city hall. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers during a no-knock raid at her apartment on March 13.

Sept. 4, 2020 | Portland, Ore.

Protesters are detained by police officers during a demonstration in front of the police union building.

Sept. 9, 2020 | Oroville, Calif.

Butte County firefighters watch as flames from the Bear fire tower over their truck.

Sept. 9, 2020 | Forest Falls, Calif.

Embers are blown from a burning utility pole during the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Sept. 9, 2020 | San Francisco

Cars drive along the Golden Gate Bridge under an orange smoke-filled sky at midday. More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns "substantially destroyed" and mass evacuations taking place.

Sept. 9, 2020 | Medford, Ore.

Homes at Coleman Creek Estates are destroyed as erratic wind and high temperatures fuel wildfires on the West Coast.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Augusta, Ga.

Keith Trim, center, 5, gives a hug to his twin brother, Vincent, as they say an emotional goodbye, while accompanied by their brother, Bricen Trim, right, 8, before heading into Wilkinson Gardens Elementary on the first day of school.

Sept. 9, 2020 | Lesbos Island, Greece

Adults and children flee the Moria migrants camp during a major fire that broke out. The blaze, which began hours after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus at the camp, sent thousands fleeing for safety into surrounding olive groves, but nobody was seriously hurt.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Winston-Salem, N.C.

Supporters cheer as President Trump speaks during campaign event held at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Frankfurt, Germany

The moon and stars shine over a tree.

