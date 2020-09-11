Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Supporters of President Trump participate in a boat parade in Texas; raging wildfires spread across the West Coast; twin brothers share an emotional goodbye hug before the first day of school in Georgia. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Bob Daemmrich/AP
ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS
TOM JACOBS/REUTERS
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post
Jan Sonnenmair for the Washington Post
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post
HAROLD POSTIC/AFP/Getty Images
Mason Trinca for The Washington Post
Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle/AP
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Michael Probst/AP