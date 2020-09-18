Photography

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 19, 2020

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87. She became the second woman on the high court in 1993 and was a legal pioneer for gender equality.

The Washington Post

Ginsburg's high school yearbook photo.

AP

AP

1977 | Working in the 1970s with the American Civil Liberties Union, Ginsburg successfully argued cases before the high court that strategically chipped away at the legal wall of gender discrimination.

July 20, 1993 | Photographers surround Ginsburg before her confirmation hearing.

AP

AP

Aug. 9, 1993 | Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office to Ginsburg, joined by President Bill Clinton

Kort Duce/AFP/Getty Images

Kort Duce/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 1, 1993 | Justice Ginsburg with family members in D.C.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

April 18, 1997 | Soon-to-be Secretary of State Madeleine Albright with Ginsburg at a fundraising dinner. Ginsburg's husband, Martin, follows her in the reception line.

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Oct. 30, 1999 | Ginsburg with husband Martin, right, and Robert Craft, opera board president, at a Kennedy Center event.

Rebecca D'angelo for The Washington Post

Rebecca D'angelo for The Washington Post

Oct. 15, 1999 | Ginsburg speaks at the International Women's Forum in Washington, one month after surgery for colon cancer. In 1972, Ginsburg founded the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

Aug. 2, 2003 | Ginsburg at an American Constitution Society for Law and Policy event alongside Peter Rubin, the organization's president.

Stephanie K. Kuykendal for The Washington Post

Stephanie K. Kuykendal for The Washington Post

Oct. 27, 2003 | Then-Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the court, with Ginsburg at a Kennedy Center celebration.

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2005 | Ginsburg with Justices Stephen Breyer, left, and John Paul Stevens at the Capitol during President George W. Bush's inauguration.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Sept. 6, 2005 | From left: Justices Breyer, Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, O'Connor and Stevens watch as the coffin of Chief Justice William Rehnquist arrives at the court building.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 3, 2007 | Ginsburg swears in D.C. Council member Mary Cheh, left.

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

Oct. 23, 2008 | Ginsburg speaks in Princeton, N.J. Three months later, doctors would discover a cancerous tumor in her pancreas during a routine checkup.

Mel Evans/AP

Mel Evans/AP

Jan. 14, 2009 | Ginsburg and her Supreme Court colleagues meet with President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden in the week before the pair took office.

Pete Souza/Obama Transition Team/AP

Pete Souza/Obama Transition Team/AP

Sept. 29, 2009 | Ginsburg and her colleagues pose for their official photograph in Washington.

Bloomberg News

Bloomberg News

Feb. 24, 2009 | Ginsburg arrives for Obama’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Pool photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Pool photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais

March 18, 2015 | Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), right, takes a photo with Justices Elena Kagan, Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor at the Capitol.

Melina Mara

Melina Mara

Jan. 12, 2016 | Obama hugs Ginsburg before his State of the Union address.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Justice Ginsburg’s survivors include two children, Jane C. Ginsburg and James S. Ginsburg; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Nikki Kahn