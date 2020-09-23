Photography

Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 23, 2020

Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and Thursday. Crowds will then gather for the public viewing outside the U.S. Capitol because of the pandemic. Three days of remembrance are scheduled for the second woman to serve on the high court.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A spectator waits outside the Supreme Court before the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Former law clerks descend the steps of the Supreme Court before the memorial service.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Mourners gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A mourner holding a sign that reads "Not all superheroes wear capes, some wore neck collars" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A woman waits for the arrival of the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court for a private ceremony and two days of public viewing.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Spectators watch the arrival of the hearse carrying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the memorial service.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket is carried by former law clerks from the hearse to the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Former law clerks carry the casket of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Near the Supreme Court, Richard and Heather Johnston from Seattle watch the memorial service.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post