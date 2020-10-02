Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

A family farm in Virginia adapts to the pandemic by opening a drive-through hayride with dinosaurs; Feminist anarchists clash with police in Mexico City during an abortion rights protest; Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at a Turkish ship-breaking yard; President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in a tense presidential debate in Cleveland. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.