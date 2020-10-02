Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 2, 2020

A family farm in Virginia adapts to the pandemic by opening a drive-through hayride with dinosaurs; Feminist anarchists clash with police in Mexico City during an abortion rights protest; Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at a Turkish ship-breaking yard; President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in a tense presidential debate in Cleveland. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Sept. 27 | Centreville, Va.

Cox Farms has adapted to the pandemic by opening a drive-through hayride with dinosaurs as some traditional fall festivals, pumpkin patches and corn maze hayrides have been canceled because of the pandemic.

Sept. 27 | Frederick, Md.

Young pigs race to the finish during the Fall Festival at Summers Farm.

Sept. 26 | Portland, Ore.

Supporters of President Trump, along with members of the far-right group Proud Boys, listen to speeches during a rally at a public park.

Sept. 26 | D.C.

President Trump and his nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, second from left, and her family, along with first lady Melania Trump, walk out to the Rose Garden for the announcement at a White House news conference.

Sept. 27 | Mexico City

Feminist anarchists clash with police officers during a protest supporting abortion rights.

Sept. 27 | St. Helena, Calif.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn.

Oct. 2 | Swanage, Britain

People watch as waves crash on the promenade during Storm Alex.

Sept. 26 | D.C.

From left, Colleen Torriumi, Lori Essick and Rosa Cervantes, all from Chicago, pray during the Rev. Franklin Graham-led Prayer March.

Oct. 2 | Assam, India

Birds take rest on a bamboo branch after feeding in a newly grown paddy in an agricultural field.

Sept. 29 | Arlington, Va.

People enjoy the day at Gravelly Point Park as an airplane lands at Reagan National Airport.

Oct. 2, 2020 | Izmir, Turkey

Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard.

Sept. 26 | New York City

People are seated in outlined sections, to promote social distancing, while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards.

Sept. 29 | Cleveland

Moderator Chris Wallace, left, speaks to President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University.

Sept. 30 | Alliance, Ohio

Cathy Dailey takes a selfie with an Alliance police officer during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "We need togetherness. We don’t want to be a divided country,” Dailey said.

