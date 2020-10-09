Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
President Trump returns to the White House after receiving treatment for covid-19; Houston Astros players celebrate a win in the American League Division Series; demonstrators clash with police while protesting the Indonesian government’s proposed labor reforms; watching a sunset over Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Ashley Landis/AP
Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post
WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS
JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock