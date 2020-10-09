Photography

Photos: Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

By Andrew Freedman and Troy Witcher | Oct 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta barreled into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Friday evening, making landfall near Creole at 6 p.m. local time. This is the latest in a barrage of hurricanes to strike the northern Gulf this year, with the most recent being the devastating Category 4 hit from Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27. Much of the region, particularly the small community of Cameron and the city of Lake Charles, is still in recovery mode from that event, making this storm especially dangerous.

Go Nakamura/Photographer: Go Nakamura/Getty

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

James Hoffpauir grabs plywood from a pile of debris left by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

Damage from Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall near southwest Louisiana.

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

Jeremy Wood, left, and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches.

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

Oct. 8, 2020 | Delcambre, La.

A resident loads supplies into his houseboat ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg News

Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg News

Oct. 8, 2020 | Grand Isle, La.

Super sand sacks are placed at the top of the exposed and damaged "burrito" levee in preparation for Hurricane Delta storm surge.

Sophia Germer/The Advocate/AP

Sophia Germer/The Advocate/AP

Oct. 8, 2020 | Bell City, La.

Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled up as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

Kimberly Hester gets emotional as she evacuates her house, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura less than 6 weeks ago, a day before upcoming Hurricane Delta.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

People line up to board a bus for evacuation before the arrival of hurricane Delta.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 8, 2020 | Sulfur, La.

Quintya Freeman, 22, of New Iberia, holds her baby in the passenger seat of her family’s vehicle as they evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post

Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

Traffic is jammed on Interstate 10 westbound amid evacuations ahead of Hurricane Delta. With many Louisiana parishes and cities under evacuation orders, traffic jams extended late into the night Thursday into Friday morning as people drove to higher ground and areas outside of hurricane warnings.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Oct. 9, 2020 | Galveston, Tex.

People look out towards the Gulf of Mexico as the outer bands of Hurricane Delta approach.

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 9, 2020 | Lake Charles, La.

Danielle Fontenot carries her son, Hunter, while running to a relative's home in the rain.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

Oct. 9, 2020 | Lake Arthur, La.

Sheep take shelter from the rain during the hurricane.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Oct. 9, 2020 | Lake Arthur, La.

A pickup truck drives through a flooded road as the hurricane approaches.

Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Oct. 9, 2020 | Sabine Pass, Tex.

A boat is parked on a patch of grass as storm surge begins.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg News

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg News

Oct. 9, 2020 | Cameron, La.

Previously damaged utility poles from Hurricane Laura lean next to a road as Delta approaches.

Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Go Nakamura/Getty Images