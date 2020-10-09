Photos: Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Photography
Hurricane Delta barreled into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Friday evening, making landfall near Creole at 6 p.m. local time. This is the latest in a barrage of hurricanes to strike the northern Gulf this year, with the most recent being the devastating Category 4 hit from Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27. Much of the region, particularly the small community of Cameron and the city of Lake Charles, is still in recovery mode from that event, making this storm especially dangerous.
