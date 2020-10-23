Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A church is set ablaze during anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile; demonstrators pass counterprotesters during the Women’s March in D.C.; former president Barack Obama speaks in support of presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Philadelphia rally; starlings put on an acrobatic display over Gretna, Scotland. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
CLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post
Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post
Michael Probst/AP
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images
UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS
PARWIZ/REUTERS
Sunday Alamba/AP
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post