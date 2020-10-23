Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 23, 2020

A church is set ablaze during anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile; demonstrators pass counterprotesters during the Women’s March in D.C.; former president Barack Obama speaks in support of presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Philadelphia rally; starlings put on an acrobatic display over Gretna, Scotland. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Oct. 20, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A pedestrian is framed by changing autumn leaves.

Oct. 18, 2020 | Santiago, Chile

The dome of La Asunción church falls in flames after being set on fire by demonstrators on the commemoration of the first anniversary of the social uprising, as the country prepares for a landmark referendum on whether to replace the dictatorship-era constitution, one of the key demands when the protest movement began last October.

CLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 21, 2020 | Munising, Mich.

Trees are reflected on the Miners river within the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 17, 2020 | Muskegon, Mich.

President Trump arrives to speak during a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event at Muskegon County Airport.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 19, 2020 | Tucson, Ariz.

Trump supporters attend a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Tucson Jet Center.

Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post

Oct. 17, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators march past counterprotesters, outside the Supreme Court, during the Women's March.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Oct. 17, 2020 | Timmendorfer Strand, Germany

A seagull tries to catch a piece of bread thrown by a tourist along the Baltic Sea.

Michael Probst/AP

Oct. 18, 2020 | Normandy, France

People look at the UNESCO world heritage site Mont-Saint-Michel from a road partially covered by sea water at high tide.

DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 21 2020 | Ganja, Azerbaijan

A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives along a highway.

UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS

Oct. 21, 2020 | Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for a Pakistani visa after others were killed in a stampede for the tokens.

PARWIZ/REUTERS

Oct. 21, 2020 | Lagos, Nigeria

Protesters run away as police officers use tear gas to disperse them during a demonstration against police brutality.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Oct. 21, 2020 | Philadelphia

Former president Barack Obama speaks in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Oct. 18, 2020 | Durham, N.C.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, stop for milkshakes at Cook Out Fresh Hamburgers.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 22, 2020 | Annapolis, Md.

Extreme sports legend Travis Pastrana jumps a race car over Ego Alley at City Dock as part of a sports movie being filmed around the capital city. Pastrana successfully made three jumps over the water.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 20, 2020 | Gretna, Scotland

A flock of starlings put on an acrobatic display as they gather in murmurations.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Oct. 22, 2020

The final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden appears on seatback screens during a flight from Detroit to Washington, D.C.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

