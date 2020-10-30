Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 30, 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court; the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series; the Blue Ridge Fire in California. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 26, | Frederick, Md.

Election Judge Lew Eyre directs voters on the first day of in-person early voting at Thomas Johnson High School. He’s been an election judge for over 20 years.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Oct. 26 | Silver Spring, Md.

Keisha Kirkland of Rockville marks her ballot on the first day of in-person early voting at the Silver Spring Civic Building with her sons.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Oct. 29, | Tampa, Fla.

Supporters listen to former vice president and presidential nominee Joe Biden in the rain at a drive-in event.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 23 | The Villages, Fla.

Golf carts depart a rally for President Trump.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Oct. 27 | Chino Hills, Calif.

Flames rise near homes during the Blue Ridge Fire.

David McNew/Getty Images

Oct. 26 | Sprockhoevel, Germany

An aerial view shows a car driving on a street through an autumnal forest.

Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 25 | Pasadena, Md.

An American Bald Eagle catches a fish from Stoney Creek.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 24 | Annapolis, Md.

Navy place-kicker Bijan Nichols (43) misses a field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against Houston at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 27 | Arlington, Tex.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field.

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Oct. 27 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Nevadans listen to and meet Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris during an early-voting mobilization event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Oct. 27 | Philadelphia, Pa.

Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by two Philadelphia police officers after refusing to drop a knife he was holding.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C.

Groups supporting the nomination and confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett gather outside the Supreme Court.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas, elevating just the fifth woman to the court in its 231-year history. Her husband, Jesse Barrett, is and President Trump watch as she is sworn in.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 23 | Istanbul, Turkey

Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype called “Beyond Walls” floats on a barge over the Golden Horn waterway. The art pieces will create a spray-painted “human chain” across the world to encourage humanity and equality.

Murad Sezer/Reuters

Oct. 29 | New Delhi, India

People ride on a boat near the banks of the Yamuna River during a smoggy morning at sunrise.

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

