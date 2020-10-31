Photography
With Nov. 3 only days away, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in their final attempt to win the support of the American people. It remains to be seen if the candidates’ vastly different approaches to campaigning will be successful.
Trump is pushing ahead with a strategy that minimizes the threat from the coronavirus pandemic and is holding more crowded rallies.
Biden is following CDC guidelines and holding limited socially distant events while characterizing Trump’s handling of the virus as reckless. Here are scenes as the candidates and their surrogates make their final push to energize voters before Election Day.
