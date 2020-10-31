Photography

Photos: Last days on the campaign trail with Trump and Biden

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 31, 2020

With Nov. 3 only days away, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in their final attempt to win the support of the American people. It remains to be seen if the candidates’ vastly different approaches to campaigning will be successful.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Trump is pushing ahead with a strategy that minimizes the threat from the coronavirus pandemic and is holding more crowded rallies.

Biden is following CDC guidelines and holding limited socially distant events while characterizing Trump’s handling of the virus as reckless. Here are scenes as the candidates and their surrogates make their final push to energize voters before Election Day.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich.

President Trump speaks at a rally.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich.

Trump throws a hat to supporters.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich.

Trump supporters put on MAGA masks.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 30, 2020 | Edinburg, Tex.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, makes a campaign stop at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Julia Robinson for the Washington Post

Julia Robinson for the Washington Post

Oct. 30, 2020 | Edinburg, Tex.

Supporters gather to listen to Harris.

Julia Robinson for the Washington Post

Julia Robinson for the Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Reading, Pa.

Trump supporters wait for him to speak at a rally.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Oct. 31, 2020 | Newton, Pa.

Trump speaks at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 31, 2020 | Allentown, Pa.

Trump supporters listen to him speak.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Leah Millis/Reuters

Oct. 31, 2020 | Miami

Harris arrives at a rally to help get out the vote in Florida.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Miami

Supporters gather at a campaign rally for Harris.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Davison, Mich.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to Trump supporters at a rally.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Davison, Mich.

A Trump supporter stands next to a display of guns at a rally.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Davison, Mich.

Supporters of President Trump listen to Donald Trump Jr. speak.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Flint, Mich.

Biden supporters line up along a motorcade route.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Flint, Mich.

Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama attend an event at Northwestern High School.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Flint, Mich.

A supporter listens to Biden.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Canfield, Ohio

Attendees bow their heads during a prayer during a rally for Trump.

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Canfield, Ohio

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during a rally for Trump.

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Canfield, Ohio

White House senior adviser signs autographs after speaking at a rally for Trump.

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Al Drago/For The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Philadelphia

A pilot flies a banner reminding people to vote.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post