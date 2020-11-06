Photography

Here are 22 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 6, 2020

America votes to choose its next president, a shooting takes place at a major synagogue in Vienna, Austria; walruses amass on a coastline in Russia; the Golden Monkey sculpture hangs from the exterior of Inverleith House in Edinburgh, Scotland. Here’s a look at 22 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 1, 2020 | Washington, Mich.

Nuns watch as President Trump arrives to speak during a "Make America Great Again" victory rally event at Michigan Sports Stars Park.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich.

President Trump throws a hat to supporters during a “Make America Great Again" victory rally.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Detroit

Supporters attend a mobilization event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belle Isle Casino.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 31, 2020 | Flint, Mich.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, right, and former president Barack Obama greet each other on stage during a mobilization event at Northwestern High School.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Nov. 3, 2020 | Chesterfield County, Va.

Voters cast their ballots in the general election at Robious Elementary School.

Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post

Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post

Nov. 3, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

People gather at dusk on Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Nov. 3, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Shannon Epstein, center, and Bekah Carlson embrace as they gather for an election night watch party at McPherson Square.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 3, 2020 | Miami

Trump supporters, including Flor de Lis, line Calle Ocho in the Little Havana neighborhood to celebrate the president's apparent victory in the battleground state of Florida.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Nov. 4, 2020 | Pittsburgh

David Voye, division manager of the Allegheny County Elections Division, looks for a particular ballot bin, that was thought to have been left at a polling place, in an elections warehouse.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Nov. 4, 2020 | Detroit

Election challengers demand entrance to observe the absentee ballots counting but were denied after the room reached capacity.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Nov. 5, 2020 | Detroit

Counterprotesters and supporters of President Trump argue as they gather outside of TFC Center, where poll workers are counting absentee ballots.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Nov. 6, 2020 | Lawrenceville, Ga.

Jesse Harris, right, assistant elections supervisor for Gwinnett County, oversees two adjudication panels as they examine ballots at the Gwinnett voter registrations and elections building.

Kevin D. Liles for the Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles for the Washington Post

Nov. 5, 2020 | Philadelphia

Corey Lewandowski, center, and Pam Bondi, center right, speak to protesters outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center to announce that vote counting had halted and a judge's order allows observers within six feet of the counting.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Nov. 5, 2020 | Philadelphia

Protesters gather near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where election votes are being counted.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Nov. 6, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks on the election.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Nov. 5, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump after speaking about the election from the White House briefing room.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 5, 2020 | Apapa, Lagos

Fire crews work to extinguish an oil tanker fire at OVH Energy Marketing.

BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP/Getty Images

BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 6, 2020 | Frankfurt, Germany

Steam rises from Icelandic horses at a stud farm in Wehrheim.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

Nov. 2, 2020 | Vienna, Austria

Police detain a person at Mariahilferstrasse following a shooting near a major synagogue. Austrian Interior Minster Karl Nehammer said that the shooting appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Roland Schlager/AFP/Getty Images

Roland Schlager/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 2, 2020 | Polangui, Philippines

Clothes hang to dry on felled high-tension power lines in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Goni that hit the island nation with wind gusts of up to 165 miles per hour.

Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Jes Aznar/Getty Images

November 3, 2020 | Yamal Peninsula, Russia

A herd of walruses are seen along the coastline of the Kara Sea, in this image from video. (Arctic Research Station of the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology/Reuters)

Nov. 4, 2020 | Edinburgh, Scotland

People view the giant inflatable Golden Monkey, by Australian ecological artist Lisa Roet, installed on Inverleith House within the Royal Botanic Garden. The sculpture has previously adorned skyscrapers in Beijing and Hong Kong.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images