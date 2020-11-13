Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 13, 2020

An Indian Army stunt rider attempts a world record for ‘longest ride through tunnel of fire’ in Bangalore; Typhoon Vamco batters the Philippines; celebrations ensue after Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 10, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mariah Baird helps to hoist flags at the Iwo Jima Memorial. Once a month, Marines from Henderson Hall hoist flags to be given out to people who request one of them.

Nov. 11, 2020 | Castelfranco Veneto, Italy

A resident reacts as he talks to his sister, left, through a glass and plastic device in a “hug room” at the Domenico Sartor nursing home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 10, 2020 | Lima, Peru

Supporters of former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra are stopped by police from marching to Congress, where lawmakers voted to remove Vizcarra from office over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodrigo Abd/AP

Nov. 10, 2020 | Bangalore, India

Capt. Shivam Singh, right, a member of the Indian army and the ASC Tornadoes daredevil bike team, emerges from the fire after his bike skidded during a world-record attempt for the longest ride through the “tunnel of fire” at ASC Center and College.

Jagadeesh Nv/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 12, 2020 | Rodriguez, Philippines

Residents walk across debris floating on floodwaters in a submerged village as Typhoon Vamco hits.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Nov. 10, 2020 | Johannesburg

A woman is reflected in raindrops on a car window as heavy summer rains fall.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 7, 2020 | Sterling, Va.

President Trump plays a round of golf at his course in Virginia on the day that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was declared president-elect.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 9, 2020 | London

A person walks their dog in the morning mist in Greenwich Park.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 7, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

Supporters embrace while celebrating Democratic nominee Joe Biden being elected the 46th president outside the Chase Center.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Nov. 7, 2020 | Wilmington, Del.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris celebrate their victory at the Chase Center.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Nov. 7, 2020 | Lansing, Mich.

Supporters of President Trump gather to protest the election results at the Michigan Capitol.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Nov. 7, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House after Joe Biden was elected the next president of the United States.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 7, 2020 | Oakland, Calif.

A supporter of Joe Biden celebrates Biden’s win over President Trump in the presidential election.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

