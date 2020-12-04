Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Fireworks are set off during the Alborada, celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season, in Colombia; the “world’s loneliest elephant” arrives at a new home in Cambodia; fans gather for the funeral of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires; African American Archbishop Wilton Gregory is elevated to cardinal in Vatican City. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post
Vincent Thian/AP
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images
FOUR PAWS/AFP/Getty Images
Sergei Grits/AP
Craig Ruttle/AP
RAUL FERRARI/TELAM/AFP/Getty Images
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
VATICAN MEDIA/AFP/Getty Images
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post