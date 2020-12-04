Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 4, 2020

Fireworks are set off during the Alborada, celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season, in Colombia; the “world’s loneliest elephant” arrives at a new home in Cambodia; fans gather for the funeral of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires; African American Archbishop Wilton Gregory is elevated to cardinal in Vatican City. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 30, 2020 | Pasadena, Md.

The sky at sunset is reflected on Stoney Creek as a storm system clears out.

Nov. 26, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A family enjoys a mild Thanksgiving Day on the Mall.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Nov. 29, 2020 | Putrajaya, Malaysia

An Oriental darter tosses up a fish from a lake.

Vincent Thian/AP

Dec. 3, 2020 | Lake Forest, Calif.

Randy Stuchlik embraces his neighbor's horse as he and firefighters, from the Orange County Fire Authority, try to get the horse evacuated during the Bond Fire in Modjeska Canyon.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 1, 2020 | Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia

Newly arrived Asian elephant Kaavan, left, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, touches trunks with another elephant in his enclosure at the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary.

FOUR PAWS/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 18, 2020 | Nagorno-Karabakh

A family drives a truck loaded with a small house as they leave their home village in the separatist region before a cease-fire takes effect to halt weeks of fighting.

Sergei Grits/AP

Nov. 26, 2020 | New York

The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, modified because of the pandemic.

Craig Ruttle/AP

Nov. 26, 2020 | Buenos Aires

Fans crowd next to the hearse carrying the late Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona as the funeral procession makes its way from Casa Rosada presidential palace to Jardin de Paz cemetery. Maradona died of a heart attack at age 60.

RAUL FERRARI/TELAM/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 1, 2020 | Medellin, Colombia

People watch fireworks during the Alborada, a tradition to celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season.

JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 3, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

The National Christmas Tree is illuminated during a ceremony that was able to be seen virtually this year.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 28, 2020 | Vatican City

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, of Washington, D.C., left, receives his biretta from Pope Francis as he is elevated to cardinal, with 12 others, during a consistory at St. Peter's Basilica. Gregory becomes the first African American to hold the title of cardinal.

VATICAN MEDIA/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 29, 2020 | Qadarif, Sudan

Tigrayan women, who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, pray during Sunday Mass at a church near the Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Nov. 25, 2020 | Cadott, Wis.

Covid-19 survivor Dean Cynor, center sitting, is seen at the funeral for his mother at Bohemian National Cemetery. While Cynor was being treated at the Mayo Clinic, his mother was admitted to the same hospital with what turned out to be a fatal case of covid-19. She died only two weeks after her husband, and Dean's father, died.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

