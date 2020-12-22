Photography

Making panettone: Italy’s legendary Christmas cake

By Haley Hamblin | Dec 22, 2020

There is nothing more natale (Italian for “Christmas”) than the panettone. In Italy, the panettone is tradition, identity and a delicacy. If you’re turning your nose up because you think it’s just a dry, boxed cake, you’ve never had a proper panettone.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Giovanni Giberti, one of the three owners of the Pavè Cafeteria, makes panettone in Milan on Dec. 17.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

In Milan, where the cake originated, Pavè Cafeteria has been baking panettone every day since 2012 to ensure it is always present, not just for the Christmas season.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Giberti prepares the panettone for the oven.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Preparing panettone for the oven.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Giberti enjoys some of Pavé's panettone.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Casa Manfredi’s classic panettone in Rome.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

In Rome, Giorgia Proia’s Casa Manfredi is known for its “chocolate cubed” panettone. The decadent dessert is made with milk chocolate, dark chocolate and cacao.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Giorgia Proia, Casa Manfredi’s pastry chef and owner, decorates the top of the store's “chocolate cubed” panettone.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Proia pierces her chocolate panettone.

Proia checks the cooling panettone.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Casa Manfredi’s “chocolate cubed” panettone.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Once the panettone is cooked, it must quickly be turned upside down to cool for hours. The hanging ensures the bread’s signature dome forms properly.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Pastry chefs at Bompiani pierce the panettone to turn it over and hang it upside down in Rome.

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Claudia Gori for The Washington Post

Panettone cools at the Pasticceria Martesana workshop in Milan.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Milan’s Pasticceria Martesana has been delighting customers for 50 years, thanks to baker and founder Enzo Santoro.

“Panettone for us is like a son, it is the result of the combination of love and passion with the best mother there is: lievito madre [live yeast], which we take care of every day and we’ve keep it alive for over half a century, making it one of the most historic in Milan.”

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Vincenzo Santoro, the owner of Pasticceria Martesana, smells and tests the bakery's mother yeast in Milan.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Santoro is the owner of Pasticceria Martesana.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Butter is prepared for the next day's panettone at Pasticceria Martesana.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Butter is prepared for the next day's panettone at the Pasticceria Martesana workshop.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

The Pasticceria Martesana workshop.

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post

Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post