Making panettone: Italy’s legendary Christmas cake

Milan’s Pasticceria Martesana has been delighting customers for 50 years, thanks to baker and founder Enzo Santoro.

“Panettone for us is like a son, it is the result of the combination of love and passion with the best mother there is: lievito madre [live yeast], which we take care of every day and we’ve keep it alive for over half a century, making it one of the most historic in Milan.”