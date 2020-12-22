Making panettone: Italy’s legendary Christmas cake

Photography
There is nothing more natale (Italian for “Christmas”) than the panettone. In Italy, the panettone is tradition, identity and a delicacy. If you’re turning your nose up because you think it’s just a dry, boxed cake, you’ve never had a proper panettone.
Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post
In Milan, where the cake originated, Pavè Cafeteria has been baking panettone every day since 2012 to ensure it is always present, not just for the Christmas season.
In Rome, Giorgia Proia’s Casa Manfredi is known for its “chocolate cubed” panettone. The decadent dessert is made with milk chocolate, dark chocolate and cacao.
Once the panettone is cooked, it must quickly be turned upside down to cool for hours. The hanging ensures the bread’s signature dome forms properly.
Milan’s Pasticceria Martesana has been delighting customers for 50 years, thanks to baker and founder Enzo Santoro.
“Panettone for us is like a son, it is the result of the combination of love and passion with the best mother there is: lievito madre [live yeast], which we take care of every day and we’ve keep it alive for over half a century, making it one of the most historic in Milan.”
