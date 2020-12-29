In the aftermath of Beirut’s devastating explosion

Photography
It was just around 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 in Beirut when an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer and bombmaking ingredient, detonated in an enormous blast that engulfed the city, killing at least 200 people and injuring more than 6,000. The shock waves reverberated beyond the immediate tragedy of lost lives and homes.
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
The dangerous material had been stored in a warehouse since being seized by customs authorities in 2014, despite repeated warnings from port officials that it posed a risk.
Its ignition seemed to encapsulate everything that is wrong with Lebanon at this point in its turbulent history: a weak state, inept government, corrupt officials and, many said, the existence of a parallel state run by the powerful Hezbollah movement, as well as other Lebanese factions that used the port for smuggling operations.
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Washington Post contract photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli documented the immediate aftermath of the explosion, from the unprecedented damage inflicted on the city to the many lives lost.
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli/Contrasto for The Washington Post