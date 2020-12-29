In the aftermath of Beirut’s devastating explosion

The dangerous material had been stored in a warehouse since being seized by customs authorities in 2014, despite repeated warnings from port officials that it posed a risk.

Its ignition seemed to encapsulate everything that is wrong with Lebanon at this point in its turbulent history: a weak state, inept government, corrupt officials and, many said, the existence of a parallel state run by the powerful Hezbollah movement, as well as other Lebanese factions that used the port for smuggling operations.