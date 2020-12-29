Photography

Minneapolis mourns: Photographing the aftermath of George Floyd’s death

By Salwan Georges | Dec 30, 2020

Upon his arrival in Minneapolis on May 29, 2020, Washington Post Photographer Salwan Georges felt that what was happening in the city was more than just “normal” protests.

Georges, who photographed the city for over two weeks, sensed a demand for action.

“People were not going to stop until there was tangible change," he said.

It had been just three days since the video showing George Floyd’s fatal encounter with police went viral and thousands of protesters were pouring into the streets of downtown Minneapolis on a nightly basis.

Protesters walk past a burning gas station at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis on May 29. A police presence was almost nonexistent as rioting spread and businesses were set on fire after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Protesters gather outside of the 5th Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis police on May 29 as demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd spread across the city and the country.

Broken glass surrounds a bus stop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis after protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent, with businesses looted and burned.

People in downtown Minneapolis run as police move against protesters violating a curfew meant to curb violence in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Protests across the country were largely peaceful.

Police in riot gear advance toward demonstrators after firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis police on May 30.

Peaceful protesters arrive at the site of a memorial to George Floyd near where he died at the hands of Minneapolis police several days earlier.

Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on May 31 as demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality spread across the country.

A tanker truck drives into a crowd of protesters on the Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis on May 31. The driver, who told police he was in “kind of a hurry,” with charged with threats of violence, a felony, and criminal vehicular operation.

A protester holding an American flag shouts, “no justice, no peace,” near Lake Street in Minneapolis during protests on May 29.

George Floyd's daughter Gianna, 6, hugs her mother, Roxie Washington, during a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall on June 2.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, right, kneels as the hearse carrying the remains of George Floyd arrives for a June 4 memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

People wait to say a final goodbye as George Floyd's casket is carried away after a memorial service at Minneapolis's North Central University on June 4.

As the news reverberated around the globe, Georges kept humanity at the forefront of his images and kept his camera focused on the people he met.

At a balloon release ceremony for victims of police brutality, he met dozens of people who had been waiting to share their story.

“I could tell people had felt silenced for a long time,” he said.

Jamie LaBlanche, center, is embraced by a friend during a balloon release ceremony attended by relatives and friends of victims of police brutality at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on June 6. LaBlanche's friend Brian Quinones was killed in a confrontation with police in 2019.

Children run among an installation of memorial tombstones for victims of police killings on June 5. The installation was near a memorial to George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in police custody on Memorial Day.

