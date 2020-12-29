Minneapolis mourns: Photographing the aftermath of George Floyd’s death

Photography
Upon his arrival in Minneapolis on May 29, 2020, Washington Post Photographer Salwan Georges felt that what was happening in the city was more than just “normal” protests.
Georges, who photographed the city for over two weeks, sensed a demand for action.
“People were not going to stop until there was tangible change," he said.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
It had been just three days since the video showing George Floyd’s fatal encounter with police went viral and thousands of protesters were pouring into the streets of downtown Minneapolis on a nightly basis.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
As the news reverberated around the globe, Georges kept humanity at the forefront of his images and kept his camera focused on the people he met.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
At a balloon release ceremony for victims of police brutality, he met dozens of people who had been waiting to share their story.
“I could tell people had felt silenced for a long time,” he said.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post