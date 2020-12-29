Overcapacity: Inside an overwhelmed California hospital

Photography
St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif., is growing in all the wrong ways — by scores of patients, every day, most of them very ill with covid-19. So is the Sunset Hills Memorial Garden & Mortuary a few miles away.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
The only capacity is overcapacity — sometimes by double and even triple the number of beds. Officially, there are 213 beds in the hospital and about 20 ICU spaces. But those numbers have become meaningless as patients are treated in hallways, lobbies and other improvised wards.
On Dec. 10, Washington Post photographer Michael S. Williamson went inside St. Mary’s Medical Center and witnessed firsthand the awful volume, grim choices and personal sweep of the pandemic as the county reported what was then an all-time high of 5,670 new cases of the virus.
A week later, the daily caseload had jumped 48 percent.
