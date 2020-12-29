Photography

Overcapacity: Inside an overwhelmed California hospital

By Michael S. Williamson | Dec 29, 2020

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif., is growing in all the wrong ways — by scores of patients, every day, most of them very ill with covid-19. So is the Sunset Hills Memorial Garden & Mortuary a few miles away.

The only capacity is overcapacity — sometimes by double and even triple the number of beds. Officially, there are 213 beds in the hospital and about 20 ICU spaces. But those numbers have become meaningless as patients are treated in hallways, lobbies and other improvised wards.

Ambulances arrive sometimes two or more at a time at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif.

On Dec. 10, Washington Post photographer Michael S. Williamson went inside St. Mary’s Medical Center and witnessed firsthand the awful volume, grim choices and personal sweep of the pandemic as the county reported what was then an all-time high of 5,670 new cases of the virus.

A week later, the daily caseload had jumped 48 percent.

Patients arriving at St. Mary’s Medical Center are evaluated in what had been the Emergency Department lobby. Since there are no free beds, the hospital uses the lobby and hospital hallways to house patients.

Christina Roberts, a respiratory therapist, rushes oxygen tanks to a nearby hallway full of covid-19 patients with breathing difficulties.

Rosa Galdamez is given oxygen and placed in the lobby of the Emergency Department, where she will wait for a doctor to admit her to the intensive care unit. She was treated earlier in the year for covid-19 but returned after feeling ill and having trouble breathing.

Virtually every part of St. Mary’s Medical Center, including the lobby, is filled with beds that hold ailing patients.

Brook Snow, a registered nurse, comforts a seriously ill covid-19 patient in the St. Mary’s Medical Center ICU.

Nurse Pricilla Carillo holds Aliester, 2, the son of Esmeralda Corrales, who brought her two children to a triage tent for walk-up patients in the St. Mary's Medical Center parking lot. Aliester had a reaction to something that caused his face to swell and left him unable to open his eyes. Corrales works at a hotel that houses essential workers.

Nurses and hospital techs meet in a hallway at shift change to apprise each other of patients' statuses and other matters. Most work 12-hour shifts, sometimes six days in a row, and fatigue is an problem for many of them.

Registered nurse Noah Zinn gives a hug to nurse Pricilla Carillo at the end of a 12-hour shift for both.

Brandon Anderson, left, and Janell Unks take inventory of caskets at Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary. With so many bodies to process, they expect the shipment to last only a few days. They have obtained temperature-controlled storage units for bodies yet to be processed.

A groundskeeper prepares to cover a grave after the funeral for a covid-19 victim at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.

