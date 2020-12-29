A pandemic at our doorsteps

Photography
When the coronavirus intensified its deadly grip on the United States in March, it quickly became apparent that minorities and the underserved would be hit particularly hard. The African American community proved to be most vulnerable in two parts of Maryland close to my home where the population is predominantly Black: Prince George’s County and the city of Baltimore.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
I made photographs at lonely funerals, drive-by graduations and backyard weddings, rites of passage suddenly altered. Then the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests. While anger filled the streets, victims of the virus kept filling morgues, lines for food handouts kept growing and the nation’s economy kept sinking. Vaccines are on the horizon, but the pain of the pandemic and economic and racial disparities remain.
