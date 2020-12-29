Photography

Photographing a national reckoning

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 29, 2020

George Floyd’s killing in the custody of police officers on Memorial Day sparked a summer of protests against police violence and racial injustice. His final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry across the country and the world.

From Minneapolis to Portland, a team of Washington Post photographers captured this national reckoning in 2020.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

An image of George Floyd and the initials of the Black Lives Matter movement are projected onto the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond on June 10, 2020.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Mourners are reflected in the windows of a horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd to its resting place at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Tex., on June 9.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Protesters are silhouetted against the flames engulfing Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits in Minneapolis on May 28 during violent demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Portland police and federal riot police on the streets of Portland, Ore., on Sept. 23, during protests that broke out after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Paula Bronstein for The Washington Post

Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd burn an American flag near the White House on May 31.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Police face off with demonstrators on Court Street in Rochester, N.Y., in September at the end of a protest march over the March 23 death of Daniel Prude at the hands of Rochester police.

Libby March for The Washington Post

A participant in the Minneapolis demonstrations over the death of George Floyd is held at a gas station after being cornered, hit with pepper spray and arrested on May 31.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

A police officer recovers an American flag that came off a flagpole over a burning building during protests in Kenosha, Wis., in August after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

After a Sept. 3 vigil at First Church of God in Rochester, Iyanna Cooke hugs a friend at the place where Daniel Prude died in police custody on March 23. Police video showed Prude, who was in the throes of a mental health crisis, being handcuffed, with a “spit hood” placed over his head to protect police from bodily fluids. The video then shows officers forcing Prude’s head and chest onto the pavement.

Libby March for The Washington Post

Police officers chase a protester during a May 30 demonstration in New York.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

A man protesting the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. throws a piece of concrete at police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 27. Wallace was fatally shot by two Philadelphia police officers after refusing to drop a knife he was holding.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Police surround demonstrators at a May 31 protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Naomi Rodgers, 21, of Virginia Beach takes part in a June protest of racial injustice near Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Demonstrators protest at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25 after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

A woman prays in the rain in Washington, D.C., in June.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

