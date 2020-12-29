Photographing a national reckoning

Photography
George Floyd’s killing in the custody of police officers on Memorial Day sparked a summer of protests against police violence and racial injustice. His final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry across the country and the world.
From Minneapolis to Portland, a team of Washington Post photographers captured this national reckoning in 2020.
