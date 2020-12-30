Forced from their home: A family copes with the coronavirus economy

Photography
In March 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic hit and Orlando’s massive, churning tourist economy came to a screeching halt.
The unemployment rate in Osceola County, Fla., where Sergine Lucien and Dave Marecheau were living with their two children, rose to 29 percent in May.
That’s when photographer Eve Edelheit met them.
In March, the pandemic forced them from their home. First, Dave lost his job as a cook and dishwasher. Then they ran out of money for a motel.
That left Sergine, Dave, Jayden, 12, and Phoenix, 9 to live in the car.
In theory, Dave and Sergine qualified for a $3,400 federal stimulus check, but they had no bank account or address to collect it. In theory, Dave was entitled to unemployment benefits, but Florida’s broken unemployment system had a backlog of more than half a million claims.
The family finally made it back into an Econo Lodge hotel room with the help of a local charity. But there was no money left for food.
“Do we have money to put towards dinner?” Jayden asked his father.
“Eat what’s in the room,” Dave replied, gesturing to a dozen single serving boxes of Cheerios, and packages of peanut butter crackers. By 10 p.m. the lights in the room were out. The air conditioner was blowing cool air.
Everyone was asleep.
Sergine, Dave, Jayden and Phoenix received an outpouring of support after The Washington Post’s first story about their plight appeared. Readers donated more than $130,000 to a GoFundMe campaign that Sergine reluctantly set up. She didn’t think anyone would donate.
The CEO of Camping World gave the family a new 27-foot Coleman recreational vehicle to replace the 1998 trailer they lost at the outset of the pandemic. He also offered Dave a job at the company’s Kissimmee dealership.
After a few months, Dave quit his Camping World job. He and Sergine were soon barely speaking to each other. In late December, the four decided to start over someplace new. They left behind their new RV, rented a car and checked into a Motel 6 on the outskirts of Atlanta.
Jayden strode in the door and announced that he was going to do his “motel checklist,” a ritual he had developed over the course of nearly seven years of homelessness in Florida. Sergine planned to use the money she had saved to buy a house. For now, they would celebrate Christmas, crammed into yet another budget motel room.
