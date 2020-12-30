Photography

Forced from their home: A family copes with the coronavirus economy

By Eve Edelheit and Greg Jaffe | Dec 30, 2020

In March 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic hit and Orlando’s massive, churning tourist economy came to a screeching halt.

The unemployment rate in Osceola County, Fla., where Sergine Lucien and Dave Marecheau were living with their two children, rose to 29 percent in May.

That’s when photographer Eve Edelheit met them.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix Marecheau, 7, gets ready for bed on an air mattress in her family’s car in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Kissimmee, Fla., on May 14, 2020. The family had been kicked out of a motel because they were unable to pay and had to sleep in their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

In March, the pandemic forced them from their home. First, Dave lost his job as a cook and dishwasher. Then they ran out of money for a motel.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

That left Sergine, Dave, Jayden, 12, and Phoenix, 9 to live in the car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien wakes up as the sun begins to rise in the parking lot of a RaceTrac gas station in Orlando on May 15. While her husband, Dave Marecheau, went to work, Sergine and their two children stayed at the nearby gas station because she can’t drive.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

In theory, Dave and Sergine qualified for a $3,400 federal stimulus check, but they had no bank account or address to collect it. In theory, Dave was entitled to unemployment benefits, but Florida’s broken unemployment system had a backlog of more than half a million claims.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix and her mother, Sergine Lucien, brush their teeth and wash up at a RaceTrac gas station in Orlando on May 15. They stayed parked there while Dave Marecheau was at work.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix reaches into the trunk of her family’s car at a RaceTrac gas station in Orlando.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sitting in the family car at a RaceTrac gas station in Orlando on May 15, Sergine Lucien cries after talking to a family member on the phone and feeling as if she was failing her children. Her husband, Dave Marecheau, had just started a new job. His boss gave him $100 that day after Dave found out he wouldn’t get his first paycheck until the following week.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Dave Marecheau looks longingly at the RV park in Kissimmee, Fla., where he and his family lived before he lost his jobs and their 1998 RV was impounded. After that, they stayed in often-seedy and dangerous motels and then their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien and daughter Phoenix play together in the parking lot of a strip mall in Kissimmee, Fla., while Dave Marecheau naps in the family car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien and her children, Phoenix and Jayden, pass the time while Dave Marecheau sleeps. They were parked at a strip mall in Kissimmee, Fla., where Dave found a job installing lightning rods.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix, 7, plays with her older brother, Jayden, in the parking lot of a strip mall in Kissimmee, Fla., on May 15. The children had to be creative to keep themselves entertained while they were living in the family car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien and Dave Marecheau check their phones before going to sleep in their car in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Kissimmee on May 14.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien dozes on an air mattress with Jayden and Phoenix as the sun begins to rise in their temporary home, the parking lot of a RaceTrac gas station in Orlando. Sergine does not drive, so they stayed in their car while her husband, Dave Marecheau, was at work.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien stands outside her family’s room at the Econo Lodge in Kissimmee on May 18. A woman named Barbie Austria, who served free hot meals on weekend mornings at a homeless encampment outside the Osceola Christian Ministry Center, helped them get a place to stay until Dave Marecheau received his first paycheck from a new job.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

The family finally made it back into an Econo Lodge hotel room with the help of a local charity. But there was no money left for food.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

“Do we have money to put towards dinner?” Jayden asked his father.

“Eat what’s in the room,” Dave replied, gesturing to a dozen single serving boxes of Cheerios, and packages of peanut butter crackers. By 10 p.m. the lights in the room were out. The air conditioner was blowing cool air.

Everyone was asleep.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix Marecheau rests after her family checked into an Econo Lodge in Kissimmee, Fla., on May 18. After weeks in their car, they had a place to stay with the help of a Barbie Austria, a local good Samaritan.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien grabs clothing, toiletries and other needed items out of a storage unit they rented in Kissimmee, Fla., when they had to move first to a motel and then to their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien takes a moment to relax outside the family's Econo Lodge motel room in Kissimmee on May 18 after her family had been living in their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine, Dave, Jayden and Phoenix received an outpouring of support after The Washington Post’s first story about their plight appeared. Readers donated more than $130,000 to a GoFundMe campaign that Sergine reluctantly set up. She didn’t think anyone would donate.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

The CEO of Camping World gave the family a new 27-foot Coleman recreational vehicle to replace the 1998 trailer they lost at the outset of the pandemic. He also offered Dave a job at the company’s Kissimmee dealership.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien and Dave Marecheau and their children, Phoenix and Jayden, move belongings into their new RV in Kissimmee, Fla., on June 7. After The Washington Post told the family's story, the CEO of Camping World gave them the RV so they didn't have to live in a motel.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien looks out the door of the family's new RV in Kissimmee, Fla., a day after weeks of motel hopping and living in their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix Marecheau has her hair done in their RV in Kissimmee on Oct. 24.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine, Jayden and Phoenix shop for groceries at an Aldi supermarket near their RV campground in Kissimmee. When they were staying in motels and then their car, they had to rely on donated food.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Phoenix listens to her teacher while attending school online from their RV in Kissimmee.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Jayden plays with his kitten, Snowball, in his bed in his family’s RV in Kissimmee. For the children, pets were one of the blessings they could not have when they were living out of their car.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

At an Orlando park on Oct. 27, Sergine Lucien releases memorial balloons for a child she lost to a miscarriage. As fall arrived, the family was seeking a sense of normalcy, with a stable place to live and a job for Dave at Camping World, both provided by the company's CEO.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien pauses after an exhausting day of moving her family into their new RV, a gift from the CEO of Camping World after The Washington Post first published a story about the family's troubles.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Jayden and Phoenix spend time in their RV with their cats in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 23. After living in motel rooms and their car for months, they had a more stable place to live.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Sergine Lucien and Phoenix wait to go to Walmart to buy things for Thanksgiving dinner while Dave Marecheau tries to fix a dishwasher at a cousin's home in Orlando. The family left the RV park to spend the week with family. But as the holidays approached, Sergine and Dave were having marital issues.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

After a few months, Dave quit his Camping World job. He and Sergine were soon barely speaking to each other. In late December, the four decided to start over someplace new. They left behind their new RV, rented a car and checked into a Motel 6 on the outskirts of Atlanta.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Jayden strode in the door and announced that he was going to do his “motel checklist,” a ritual he had developed over the course of nearly seven years of homelessness in Florida. Sergine planned to use the money she had saved to buy a house. For now, they would celebrate Christmas, crammed into yet another budget motel room.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Jayden puts a topper on his family’s Christmas tree at their cousin's home in Orlando.

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post

Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post