Photography

Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 31, 2020

Descending on the Lincoln Memorial to watch the sunset; an explosion rips through downtown Nashville, Tenn.; demonstrators celebrate the legalization of abortion in Argentina; the new year dawns in Australia. Here’s a look at 11 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 29, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A couple's shadows are cast on the exterior of the Lincoln Memorial as they join others to watch the sunset.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 27, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

The photographer's daughter, Isabel Funez, 10, plays over a steam grate in front of the U.S. Capitol while wearing LED roller skates.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Dec. 24, 2020 | Oahu, Hawaii

A surfer wipes out at Pipeline on the island's north shore.

Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images

Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images

December 28, 2020 | Oberstdorf, Germany

Helpers prepare the hill ahead of the training jump for the Four-Hills ski jumping tournament. This year's event will take place without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 28, 2020 | Dharmsala, India

A Black bulbul catches a piece of wild pear while roosting on a snow-covered tree branch.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP

Ashwini Bhatia/AP

Dec. 25, 2020 | Nashville, Tenn.

Emergency personnel work near the scene of a downtown explosion on Christmas morning.

Mark Humphrey/AP

Mark Humphrey/AP

Dec. 27, 2020 | Bangui, Central African Republic

People cast their votes for presidential and legislative elections at the Lycee Boganda polling station. President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his party said the vote will go ahead after government forces clashed with rebels in recent days and some opposition candidates pulled out of the race amid growing insecurity.

AP

AP

Dec. 25, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Tru Akers, 3, tries out a Christmas gift with the guidance of his mother, Deja, during a light flurry of snow.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Dec. 28, 2020 | Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Mitchell Santner signs autographs for fans during the third day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval.

Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

December 30, 2020 | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill.

Reuters

Reuters

Jan. 1, 2021 | Sydney, Australia

Fireworks burst over Sydney Harbor Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images