“We can now add Jan. 6, 2021, to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday night, hours after a riotous mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The evidence of that infamy was left for all to see inside the Capitol’s halls — broken glass, splintered wood, ransacked offices, a thin layer of fire-extinguisher residue coating the floors.
Scores of congressional personnel spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning working to restore the building to its usual splendor.
But some damage, physical and otherwise, will not be easily erased.
As rioters poured into the Capitol on Wednesday, it turned from a seat of government into a crime scene.
It became a place of deadly violence for the first time since 1998, when a gunman shot two Capitol Police officers.
On Wednesday, a police officer fatally shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby — an ornate corridor just behind the House chamber.
