“We can now add Jan. 6, 2021, to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday night, hours after a riotous mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The evidence of that infamy was left for all to see inside the Capitol’s halls — broken glass, splintered wood, ransacked offices, a thin layer of fire-extinguisher residue coating the floors.