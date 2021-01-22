Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 22, 2021

Iranian army paratroopers go airborne during a military drill in Makran; Orthodox Christian worshipers celebrate the Ethiopian Epiphany in Addis Ababa; Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris take the oath as U.S. president and vice president, respectively, in Washington, D.C. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Iranian Army office handout photo/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 19, 2021 | Makran, Iran

Iranian army airborne infantry, or paratroopers, take part in a military drill.

Iranian army office/AFP/Getty Images

Iranian army office/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 18, 2021 | Petzael, West Bank

Crocodiles are seen on an inactive farm in the Jordan Valley. Hundreds of the animals are stranded on the farm after an Israeli businessman lost his business when Israel passed a law in 2012 making the crocodile a protected animal and banned raising the animals for sale as meat or merchandise.

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 17, 2021 | Vado Hondo, Guatemala

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers. Authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 migrants crossed into the country as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border.

Sandra Sebastian/AP

Sandra Sebastian/AP

Jan. 19, 2021 | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Orthodox Christian worshipers get sprayed with holy water during the Ethiopian Epiphany celebration. Timkat is the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival that celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP/Getty Images

AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 17, 2021 | Kafr Uruq, Syria

Children play at the Umm Jurn camp for the displaced.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 20, 2021 | Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Clouds loom over the cross on the summit of Monte Cristallo in the Dolomites.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Members of the National Guard gather on a street in preparation for the inauguration.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Marine One, transporting President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Joint Base Andrews, flies by the U.S. Capitol on the morning of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Takoma Park, Md.

Ann Procter carries cardboard cutouts of President Biden and Vice President Harris as residents gather for a neighborhood parade to celebrate the inauguration.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Jan. 18, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Honor Guard members run through movements at the U.S. Capitol during rehearsal for the Biden inauguration ceremonies. The windows were damaged in the Jan. 6 attack.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) arrive at the Capitol for the presidential inauguration.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden hugs his family after he was sworn in as 46th president of the United States outside the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Kamala D. Harris, accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff, takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, during the inauguration.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jan. 18, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A portion of the Field of Flags art display along the National Mall.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden embrace before entering the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post