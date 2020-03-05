Nevertheless she persisted: Elizabeth Warren ends campaign after drawing loyal female following

Politics
Sen. Elizabeth Warren rose to national prominence as voice for consumers and families. She has a knack for understanding when her adversaries have gone too far — and famously turned a moment on the Senate floor where Republican Leader Mitch McConnell chastised her for doggedness into an early slogan. “Nevertheless, she persisted,” McConnell complained, a phrase that some women who attended Warren rallies had tattooed on their arms.
On Thursday, Warren suspended her presidential campaign after a series of disappointing primary results crippled her once-promising campaign.
Warren sought to build a grass-roots movement and held hundreds of town-hall-style events across the country. In some places, thousands came to see her. A hallmark of her events was the “selfie line” where she would stay — for hours sometimes — to pose for a photo with every person who attended.
Warren built one of the largest and best-organized campaigns. She set herself apart from others by releasing a raft of policy papers, giving voters a detailed look at how she’d try to govern. The tactic had some shortfalls: She struggled for months to fully articulate her health-care plan. Despite the big crowds who came to see her, she was plagued by questions about whether she could beat President Trump.
On the campaign trail, Warren clearly delighted in meeting children. When she encountered little girls, she would lean down for a “pinkie promise,” telling them that she’s running for president because “that’s what girls do.”
“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference,” Warren said in a phone call with her staff as she told them the campaign was ending. “It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”
