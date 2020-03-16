Friends and family: Sanders’s campaign fueled by passionate supporters

Politics
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Although he won two of the first three primaries earlier this year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) now trails former vice president Joe Biden by a significant margin among delegates. He has posted disappointing showings in the past two rounds of primaries and caucuses, leaving him few options to catch up in the weeks ahead.
Sanders, however, has signaled that he intends to stay in the race.
The senator’s wife, Jane Sanders, has often traveled with him on the campaign trail and has introduced him at events. Earlier this year, the two were frequently joined by their children and grandchildren at events.
The two are very close, which is evident at the events they hold together. But they have very different public personalities. Bernie Sanders is often prickly, lashing out at those who don’t share his vision of the world, while Jane Sanders is more friendly in her public appearances.
Few, if any, politicians inspire as much loyalty among supporters as Sanders. His vast online fundraising network represents the deep pool of Americans who are willing to donate money to him. And his big rally crowds have shown that supporters often are eager to travel great distances and stand in long lines to see him. The challenge for Sanders has been broadening his deep support.
Even if Sanders falls short of the nomination, he and his enthusiastic base expect to play a substantial role in the November general election. Sanders has said he will support the nominee even if it is not him. But the question is whether he will bring along his most enthusiastic supporters, many of whom have said at campaign events that they would find it difficult to back someone other than him.
