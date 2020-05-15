Coronavirus sweeps through Congress, transforming the archaic institution

Politics
Like much of America, Congress slowly adapted to the new normal as the coronavirus swept across the country and into the halls of the Capitol. On a late Friday night in mid-March, more than 400 lawmakers packed the House floor, approving the second major rescue plan. No one wore a mask, all stood or sat shoulder to shoulder, maybe elbow bumping instead of shaking hands.
By early May, everything had changed — the House was deemed unsafe because it has so many members, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), wearing a mask, began convening daily GOP huddles across the street in a massive hearing room so senators could follow social-distancing guidelines.
As the House remained shuttered, convening just two legislative sessions in an eight-week stretch, the Senate returned to its normal operations on May 4. Most staffers stayed home, and senators began appearing by video to committee hearing rooms, which were dramatically spaced out.
With the House having so many more members than the Senate, House leaders tried to negotiate a bipartisan rule change that would allow lawmakers to vote remotely through another lawmaker who was present in the chamber. And to allow committees to work entirely in remote fashion, through electric video conferencing. Talks broke down, and Democrats hoped to pass the new rules by mid-May.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) became the face of the Democratic Party in many ways during the pandemic, particularly with Joe Biden, the presumptive presidential nominee, stuck in Delaware. Even as the House was silent, Pelosi continued working from her Capitol office most weeks, holding regular news conferences and increasing her media appearance.
As Congress attempts to adapt to this new normal, thousands upon thousands of support staff must also adapt to this setting. They clean the Capitol and its offices, they stand guard as Capitol Police, they answer calls from angry constituents, they hold elevator doors open for senators. Democracy, it seems, is its own front line in the war against coronavirus.
