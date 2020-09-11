Portland’s pulse remains vibrant despite Trump’s depictions of the city

Protests have long been a part of life in Portland. And in the daytime, the rallies and marches are a peaceful family affair. Even as nearby wildfires blanketed the city in a smoky haze on Labor Day, scores of protesters gathered in a waterfront park for speeches, music, painting and an Indigenous drum circle. Pushing baby strollers and waving Black Lives Matter flags, hundreds of Portlanders marched through their city yet again, their signs and voices raised in solidarity.