Portland’s pulse remains vibrant despite Trump’s depictions of the city

Politics
President Trump has become fixated on the civil unrest in American cities. From Chicago to Minneapolis to New York, he has portrayed “Democrat-run cities” as dystopian pits of violence and mayhem. Among his favorite targets is Portland, which he said is “out of control” and “a mess.”
But the reality on the ground in the City of Roses is a far cry from the “death and destruction” in Trump’s tweets.
The disruptive events of 2020 have, in many ways, transformed downtown Portland. The pandemic has caused many downtown businesses to shutter. Storefronts remain boarded up due to ongoing demonstrations against police brutality. More tents have appeared on sidewalks, as city officials have limited sweeps of homeless camps during the coronavirus crisis.
Still, the vibrant dining and shopping scene in Portland has evolved to welcome back customers. Restaurants have built wide patios with outdoor seating. Cafes and diners have opened their windows and spaced apart their tables, and many were booked up with brunch-goers over Labor Day weekend.
Despite images of desolation, this city of bridges, breweries and bike lanes continues to pulse with activity. A chaotic night of tear gas from police and molotov cocktails from protesters last weekend capped 100 days of consecutive demonstrations in Portland. But the riots have mostly been contained to certain areas, and bursts of violence have only happened at night.
Protests have long been a part of life in Portland. And in the daytime, the rallies and marches are a peaceful family affair. Even as nearby wildfires blanketed the city in a smoky haze on Labor Day, scores of protesters gathered in a waterfront park for speeches, music, painting and an Indigenous drum circle. Pushing baby strollers and waving Black Lives Matter flags, hundreds of Portlanders marched through their city yet again, their signs and voices raised in solidarity.
