President Trump’s tumultuous 2020

Politics
In what turned out to be the most consequential year of his term, President Trump spent 2020 careening from crisis to crisis.
He began the year facing impeachment and ended it as a lame-duck president denied a second term by a record number of voters.
In between, Trump oversaw the U.S. government’s handling of the worst pandemic in a century, an economic downturn that left millions jobless and racial unrest that took hold across the country.
Shortly after his impeachment trial, which ended in a Senate acquittal in early February, the country began to face the ramifications of a deadly novel coronavirus that spread swiftly around the globe from China.
Over the course of 11 months, more than 330,000 Americans died of covid-19 — or about 1 out of every 1,000 — making 2020 the deadliest year in American history. Trump was among those infected with the coronavirus but continued to downplay it and flout public health guidelines, despite being hospitalized. In December, he hailed the arrival of a vaccine, crediting his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” effort.
But by then voters had rendered their verdict, rejecting Trump and electing former vice president Joe Biden to replace him. Despite losing to Biden by more than 7 million votes in a record-setting year for turnout, Trump refused to concede and tried to overturn the election results. His effort to reverse his loss by claiming widespread voter fraud failed repeatedly, first in the courts and then in state legislatures.
Trump ended 2020 firing top officials, delaying or vetoing essential legislation and lashing out at members of his party — and leaving many wondering what other disruptions he might attempt in his final days in office.
