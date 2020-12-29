Politics

President Trump’s tumultuous 2020

By Toluse Olorunnipa and Jabin Botsford | Dec 29, 2020

In what turned out to be the most consequential year of his term, President Trump spent 2020 careening from crisis to crisis.

He began the year facing impeachment and ended it as a lame-duck president denied a second term by a record number of voters.

President Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 6, 2020, after his impeachment trial ended in a Senate acquittal.

President Trump arrives for a news conference with his coronavirus task force in the White House's James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on March 19.

In between, Trump oversaw the U.S. government’s handling of the worst pandemic in a century, an economic downturn that left millions jobless and racial unrest that took hold across the country.

Shortly after his impeachment trial, which ended in a Senate acquittal in early February, the country began to face the ramifications of a deadly novel coronavirus that spread swiftly around the globe from China.

A close-up of Trump's notes during a coronavirus task force briefing in March shows the word "Corona" marked out and replaced with "Chinese."

Trump takes questions from socially distanced reporters during a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden on March 30.

President Trump, seen through a window, speaks with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in the White House press office moments after a coronavirus briefing on April 22.

An attendee sits alone in the top section of seating as Vice President Pence speaks at Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, his first in months after coronavirus shutdowns.

Trump with, from left, son Trump Jr., daughter Tiffany, first lady Melania and son Barron after his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention in August.

Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House in September after the president announced her as his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Trump, with dramatic flair, removes his mask on the Truman Balcony in October after his stint at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for covid-19.

Over the course of 11 months, more than 330,000 Americans died of covid-19 — or about 1 out of every 1,000 — making 2020 the deadliest year in American history. Trump was among those infected with the coronavirus but continued to downplay it and flout public health guidelines, despite being hospitalized. In December, he hailed the arrival of a vaccine, crediting his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” effort.

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in their final debate, on Oct. 22 in Nashville.

Trump tosses Make America Great Again hats at an Election Day rally in Grand Rapids, Mich.

But by then voters had rendered their verdict, rejecting Trump and electing former vice president Joe Biden to replace him. Despite losing to Biden by more than 7 million votes in a record-setting year for turnout, Trump refused to concede and tried to overturn the election results. His effort to reverse his loss by claiming widespread voter fraud failed repeatedly, first in the courts and then in state legislatures.

President Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, addresses supporters at the White House's election-night gathering in the early hours of Nov. 4.

Trump, with Air Force One as a backdrop, speaks during an early-September rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa.

Trump ended 2020 firing top officials, delaying or vetoing essential legislation and lashing out at members of his party — and leaving many wondering what other disruptions he might attempt in his final days in office.

President Trump stops to talk to reporters on the South Lawn in late July as he heads to Marine One.

