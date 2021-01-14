Across the years, Biden’s path to the presidency

Jan. 20, 2009: Biden is sworn into office as the 47th vice president. A few days earlier, in a farewell address to the U.S. Senate, where he was one of the longest-serving senators in history, he said, “Every good thing I have seen happen here, every bold step taken in the 36-plus years I have been here, came not from the application of pressure by interest groups, but through the maturation of personal relationships.”