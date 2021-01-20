Politics

Photos: Scenes from Joe Biden’s inauguration

By Olivier Laurent | Jan 20, 2021

It’s a new day in Washington, D.C., as President Trump leaves the White House for Florida and as the whole city gears up for the swearing in of the nation’s 46th president: Joe Biden.

The day will also see Kamala D. Harris shatter gender and racial barriers when she will take the oath for the vice presidency at an inauguration like no other, amid a raging pandemic and in a city that has become a fortress of barriers and security checkpoints.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Throughout the day, the Washington Post’s photographers are documenting the changing of power at the Capitol, the White House and around D.C.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House for the last time.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

President Trump leaves the White House on Marine One.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The sun rises over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Members of the National Guard patrol Independence Avenue in the early morning hours.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Guard troops deploy around the U.S. Capitol.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post