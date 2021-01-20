Photos: Scenes from Joe Biden’s inauguration

It’s a new day in Washington, D.C., as President Trump leaves the White House for Florida and as the whole city gears up for the swearing in of the nation’s 46th president: Joe Biden.

The day will also see Kamala D. Harris shatter gender and racial barriers when she will take the oath for the vice presidency at an inauguration like no other, amid a raging pandemic and in a city that has become a fortress of barriers and security checkpoints.