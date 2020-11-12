Who Joe Biden is picking to fill his White House

The Post is tracking his picks and names floated for the most important positions in the executive branch

This page will continue to be updated with more positions and candidates.

One of President-elect Joe Biden’s very first tasks will be filling the top positions in his White House and Cabinet. In contrast to President Trump’s notably White and male Cabinet, Biden has promised to be “a president for all Americans” and build a Cabinet that reflects its diversity.

[Biden’s still locked in a bitter fight. But the jockeying is already underway for jobs in his would-be administration.]

Unless Democrats can win two Senate race runoffs in early January, Biden’s Cabinet picks would require approval from a Republican Senate. White House staffers do not require the same process and can begin work as soon as Biden is sworn in. We’re tracking the people who Biden has already named and the top contenders for unfilled roles.

The choice for White House chief of staff is Ronald A. Klain, an experienced Washington operative who served as Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama administration. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said in a statement.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging, Biden has also announced the members of his coronavirus task force. The 13-member team, staffed wholly with doctors and health experts, will be led by former surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale associate dean for health equity research Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Biden is looking to a mix of longtime allies and more recent advisers to fill out other prominent White House roles.