Who’s winning the 2020 money race?
President Trump’s reelection committee and the Republican Party have a significant head start on the Democratic field. Unlike previous presidents, who waited until after the midterm election to start raising money for their own reelection, Trump started fundraising for his 2020 campaign shortly after he was elected in 2016.
$490
million
Raised by
Trump, his committees
and the RNC
$310
million
Raised by
Democratic candidates
and the DNC
Not only has Trump had a lot more time than Democratic candidates to raise money, he is particularly skilled at drawing a steady stream of donations from his loyal base of supporters giving less than $200.
Trump’s fundraising advantage means his campaign is already spending money at a fast clip – buying digital, radio and TV advertising and laying the groundwork for a robust campaign.
|Total raised
|Raised in Q1 2019
|Share from small donations
|
Republican National Committee
|
$317M
|
$16M
|46%
|
Trump fundraising committees
|
$130M
|
$31M
|52%
|
Donald Trump
|
$38M
|
$8M
|59%
A first look at fundraising totals posted by the 16 Democratic presidential hopefuls who reported raising money in the first three months of the year shows that no clear frontrunner has yet emerged in the race. Their limited early hauls underscore the challenge the eventual nominee will face in taking on Trump.
The large Democratic field has been focusing heavily on trying to attract a wave of donations from people giving less than $200, partly because the Democratic National Committee will be counting each candidate’s overall number of donors to help determine who can participate in the first debate this summer. Small-dollar contributions also are considered a measure of grassroots support.
Click on a column to sort the table.
|Total raised
|2020 money raised
per day
|Share from small donations
|
Bernie Sanders
|
$21M
$2.5M from prior campaigns
|
$455k
Since Feb. 19,
|74%
|
Elizabeth Warren
|
$16M
$10.4M from prior campaigns
|
$67k
Since Dec. 31, 2018,
|26%
|
Kamala Harris
|
$13M
$1.2M from prior campaigns
|
$174k
Since Jan. 21,
|33%
|
Kirsten Gillibrand
|
$13M
$9.6M from prior campaigns
|
$40k
Since Jan. 15,
|4%
|
John Delaney
|
$12M
$11.7M in loans to own campaign
|
$727
Since Aug. 10, 2017,
|1%
|
Beto O'Rourke
|
$9M
|
$551k
Since March 14,
|59%
|
Amy Klobuchar
|
$9M
$3.6M from prior campaigns
|
$109k
Since Feb. 11,
|21%
|
Cory Booker
|
$8M
$2.7M from prior campaigns
|
$88k
Since Feb. 1,
|10%
|
Pete Buttigieg
|
$7M
|
$106k
Since Jan. 23,
|64%
|
Tulsi Gabbard
|
$4M
$2.5M from prior campaigns
|
$25k
Since Jan. 11,
|24%
|
Andrew Yang
|
$2M
|
$5k
Since Nov. 6, 2017,
|64%
|
Jay Inslee
|
$2M
|
$75k
Since March 1,
|34%
|
John Hickenlooper
|
$2M
|
$75k
Since March 4,
|10%
|
Marianne Williamson
|
$2M
|
$21k
Since Jan. 17,
|60%
|
Julian Castro
|
$1M
|
$10k
Since Dec. 12, 2018,
|34%
|
Wayne Messam
|
$44k
|
$3k
Since March 15,
|27%
Notes: 2020 money raised per day does not include amount transferred from committees created for prior campaigns. While he started his campaign later, Jan. 23 is the date when Pete Buttigieg received his first donation. Democrats who announced their candidacies after March 31 deadline are not included.
About this story
Source: Federal Election Commission. The graphic does not include any fundraising numbers for Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California because they declared their candidacies in April. Start dates used in the graphic are when the candidate first filed with the FEC to start an exploratory or a presidential campaign committee. Small donations refer to contributions of $200 or less.