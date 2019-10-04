Tracking House retirements from the 116th Congress

Almost as many House Republicans have announced their retirement as had done so at this point in the 2018 election cycle, which saw significant Republican losses in November. Two others resigned their posts before the end of the term and will likely be replaced before the election.

Though many of the districts that retirees are leaving will likely stay in the same party’s hands, some should be very competitive seats, even more so without an incumbent on the ballot. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) eked out a win in 2018, and Clinton won his district by 3.5 points in 2016. His absence jeopardizes Republicans’ hold on their last remaining district along the southern border.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Dave Loebsack (Iowa) won a district that backed Trump by 4 points in 2016 by a 12-point margin in 2018.