Tracking House retirements from the 116th Congress
Seventeen House Republicans have already announced they will retire or run for another office at the end of the current congressional term, compared with only five Democrats who have done so.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.) is the latest to retire, bringing the tally to 22 House members heading for the exits at the end of 2020. (Others have resigned and will be replaced by then.) Thornberry won Texas’s 13th District by 65 percentage points in 2018, and Donald Trump carried the district by 62.8 in 2016.
For many retiring members, the often unspoken reason for their departure is frustration with President Trump and his grip on the party.
“Did any member of this conference expect that their job would start out every morning trying to go through the list of what’s happening in tweets of the day?” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) asked The Post’s Rachael Bade, referring to Trump’s Twitter habits. “We’re not moving forward right now. We are simply thrashing around.”
Congressional retirements announced, as of Oct. 4
Democrats
Republicans
Almost as many House Republicans have announced their retirement as had done so at this point in the 2018 election cycle, which saw significant Republican losses in November. Two others resigned their posts before the end of the term and will likely be replaced before the election.
Though many of the districts that retirees are leaving will likely stay in the same party’s hands, some should be very competitive seats, even more so without an incumbent on the ballot. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) eked out a win in 2018, and Clinton won his district by 3.5 points in 2016. His absence jeopardizes Republicans’ hold on their last remaining district along the southern border.
On the Democratic side, Rep. Dave Loebsack (Iowa) won a district that backed Trump by 4 points in 2016 by a 12-point margin in 2018.
Lawmakers who say they’ll leave at the end of this term
S Running for Senate
G Running for governor
|Name
|’16 result
|Announced
|
|Rep. Joe Kennedy III (MA-4) S
|Clinton +23.7
|Sept. 21
|
|Rep. Susan A. Davis (CA-53)
|Clinton +34.9
|Sept. 4
|
|Rep. Dave Loebsack (IA-2)
|Trump +4.1
|April 15
|
|Rep. Ben Ray Luján (NM-3) S
|Clinton +15.2
|April 1
|
|Rep. José E. Serrano (NY-15)
|Clinton +88.6
|March 25
|Name
|’16 result
|Announced
|
|Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13)
|Trump +62.8
|Sept. 30
|
|Rep. Paul Cook (CA-8)
|Trump +15.1
|Sept. 17
|
|Rep. Roger Marshall (KS-1) S
|Trump +44.8
|Sept. 7
|
|Rep. Bill Flores (TX-17)
|Trump +17.3
|Sept. 4
|
|Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (WI-5)
|Trump +19.8
|Sept. 4
|
|Rep. John Shimkus (IL-15)
|Trump +46.2
|Aug. 30
|
|Rep. Kenny Marchant (TX-24)
|Trump +6.2
|Aug. 5
|
|Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23)
|Clinton +3.5
|Aug. 1
|
|Rep. K. Michael Conaway (TX-11)
|Trump +58.5
|July 31
|
|Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2)
|Trump +31.7
|July 26
|
|Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22)
|Trump +7.8
|July 25
|
|Rep. Paul Mitchell (MI-10)
|Trump +32.2
|July 24
|
|Rep. Greg Gianforte (MT-At-large) G
|Trump +20.4
|June 14
|
|Rep. Susan Brooks (IN-5)
|Trump +11.7
|June 14
|
|Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) S
|Trump +29.2
|Feb. 20
|
|Rep. Rob Woodall (GA-7)
|Trump +6.4
|Feb. 7
|
|Rep. Rob Bishop (UT-1)
|Trump +21.9
|Aug. 25, 2017
About this story
Retirement data compiled by Daily Kos Elections. This project includes only retiring members of the U.S. House who will be replaced in the 2020 general election.