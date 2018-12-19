In my opinion, the Democrats need ...

None of these Democrats match. Your perfect candidate isn’t here!

Michael
Bennet

Joe
Biden

Michael
Bloomberg

Cory
Booker

Sherrod
Brown

Steve
Bullock

Pete
Buttigieg

Julian
Castro

Hillary
Clinton

Mark
Cuban

Bill
de Blasio

John
Delaney

Tulsi
Gabbard

Eric
Garcetti

Kirsten
Gillibrand

Andrew
Gillum

Kamala
Harris

John
Hickenlooper

Eric
Holder

Jay
Inslee

John
Kerry

Amy
Klobuchar

Mitch
Landrieu

Terry
McAuliffe

Jeff
Merkley

Seth
Moulton

Chris
Murphy

Beto
O'Rourke

Richard
Ojeda

Tim
Ryan

Bernie
Sanders

Howard
Schultz

Tom
Steyer

Eric
Swalwell

Elizabeth
Warren

Marianne
Williamson

Oprah
Winfrey

Andrew
Yang

By Kevin Uhrmacher and Michael Scherer

Democratic voters have no shortage of choices as the 2020 presidential primaries draw nearer. More than three dozen politicians, former officials and political outsiders have considered throwing their hats into the ring, with at least 20 likely to commit by the first primary debate in 2019.

They all bring different visions of what the party needs. Is it generational change, a history-making barrier breaker, a centrist with a proven ability to win Trump voters or a military veteran?

But the decision is not up to them. For the voters who will decide, here is a quick guide to help with understanding the choices ahead.

If you think Democrats need generational change

If President Trump, 72, wins reelection, he will be 74 on Inauguration Day in 2021. To get there, he may have to defeat an even older Democratic opponent, or one young enough to be his own child.

3

Millennials

Pete
Buttigieg
36

Tulsi
Gabbard
37

Seth
Moulton
37

12

Gen Xers

Cory
Booker
49

Steve
Bullock
52

Julian
Castro
44

Eric
Garcetti
47

Kirsten
Gillibrand
52

Andrew
Gillum
39

Chris
Murphy
45

Beto
O'Rourke
46

Richard
Ojeda
48

Tim
Ryan
45

Eric
Swalwell
38

Andrew
Yang
43

19

Baby boomers

Michael
Bennet
54

Sherrod
Brown
66

Hillary
Clinton
71

Mark
Cuban
60

Bill
de Blasio
57

John
Delaney
55

Kamala
Harris
54

John
Hickenlooper
66

Eric
Holder
67

Jay
Inslee
67

Amy
Klobuchar
58

Mitch
Landrieu
58

Terry
McAuliffe
61

Jeff
Merkley
62

Howard
Schultz
65

Tom
Steyer
61

Elizabeth
Warren
69

Marianne
Williamson
66

Oprah
Winfrey
64

4

Silent Gen

Joe
Biden
76

Michael
Bloomberg
76

John
Kerry
75

Bernie
Sanders
77

Generational breaks from Pew Research Center.

If you think Democrats should nominate someone from states where Trump did well

Trump won in 2016 by flipping traditionally Democratic states in the Midwest for the first time in years. Now some in the party are positioning themselves to argue that they could win those same states or gain ground in the Southwest.

4

Midwest

Sherrod
Brown
OH

Pete
Buttigieg
IN

Amy
Klobuchar
MN

Tim
Ryan
OH

10

South

Joe
Biden
DE

Julian
Castro
TX

Mark
Cuban
TX

John
Delaney
MD

Andrew
Gillum
FL

Eric
Holder
DC

Mitch
Landrieu
LA

Terry
McAuliffe
VA

Beto
O'Rourke
TX

Richard
Ojeda
WV

12

West

Michael
Bennet
CO

Steve
Bullock
MT

Tulsi
Gabbard
HI

Eric
Garcetti
CA

Kamala
Harris
CA

John
Hickenlooper
CO

Jay
Inslee
WA

Jeff
Merkley
OR

Howard
Schultz
WA

Tom
Steyer
CA

Eric
Swalwell
CA

Oprah
Winfrey
CA

12

Northeast

Michael
Bloomberg
NY

Cory
Booker
NJ

Hillary
Clinton
NY

Bill
de Blasio
NY

Kirsten
Gillibrand
NY

John
Kerry
MA

Seth
Moulton
MA

Chris
Murphy
CT

Bernie
Sanders
VT

Elizabeth
Warren
MA

Marianne
Williamson
NY

Andrew
Yang
NY

Potential candidates highlighted above are those from states that Trump won or came within two percentage points of winning in 2016. Regional breakdown from the U.S. Census.

If you think the nominee should reflect the party’s diversity

Democrats nominated the first black major-party presidential candidate in 2008 and the first woman in 2016. Many candidates are hoping to break racial, ethnic, gender or sexual orientation barriers in 2020.

15

Minorities, women
and LGBT candidates

Cory
Booker

Pete
Buttigieg

Julian
Castro

Hillary
Clinton

Tulsi
Gabbard

Eric
Garcetti

Kirsten
Gillibrand

Andrew
Gillum

Kamala
Harris

Eric
Holder

Amy
Klobuchar

Elizabeth
Warren

Marianne
Williamson

Oprah
Winfrey

Andrew
Yang

23

Other possible
candidates

Michael
Bennet

Joe
Biden

Michael
Bloomberg

Sherrod
Brown

Steve
Bullock

Mark
Cuban

Bill
de Blasio

John
Delaney

John
Hickenlooper

Jay
Inslee

John
Kerry

Mitch
Landrieu

Terry
McAuliffe

Jeff
Merkley

Seth
Moulton

Chris
Murphy

Beto
O'Rourke

Richard
Ojeda

Tim
Ryan

Bernie
Sanders

Howard
Schultz

Tom
Steyer

Eric
Swalwell

If you think Democrats should nominate a successful business person

Personal wealth and private-sector experience are not traditional qualifications in Democratic primary fights. But this year could be different, as several potential self-funders and private-sector success stories consider campaigns.

9

Business people

Michael
Bloomberg

Mark
Cuban

John
Delaney

John
Hickenlooper

Howard
Schultz

Tom
Steyer

Marianne
Williamson

Oprah
Winfrey

Andrew
Yang

29

Other possible candidates

Michael
Bennet

Joe
Biden

Cory
Booker

Sherrod
Brown

Steve
Bullock

Pete
Buttigieg

Julian
Castro

Hillary
Clinton

Bill
de Blasio

Tulsi
Gabbard

Eric
Garcetti

Kirsten
Gillibrand

Andrew
Gillum

Kamala
Harris

Eric
Holder

Jay
Inslee

John
Kerry

Amy
Klobuchar

Mitch
Landrieu

Terry
McAuliffe

Jeff
Merkley

Seth
Moulton

Chris
Murphy

Beto
O'Rourke

Richard
Ojeda

Tim
Ryan

Bernie
Sanders

Eric
Swalwell

Elizabeth
Warren

If you think Democrats should nominate a veteran

Of the past 13 U.S. presidents, 10 were veterans of the U.S. military, and in 2018, Democrats embraced candidates with military experience across the country, including at least seven who will enter Congress for the first time in 2019.

6

Veterans

Pete
Buttigieg

Tulsi
Gabbard

Eric
Garcetti

John
Kerry

Seth
Moulton

Richard
Ojeda

32

Other possible candidates

Michael
Bennet

Joe
Biden

Michael
Bloomberg

Cory
Booker

Sherrod
Brown

Steve
Bullock

Julian
Castro

Hillary
Clinton

Mark
Cuban

Bill
de Blasio

John
Delaney

Kirsten
Gillibrand

Andrew
Gillum

Kamala
Harris

John
Hickenlooper

Eric
Holder

Jay
Inslee

Amy
Klobuchar

Mitch
Landrieu

Terry
McAuliffe

Jeff
Merkley

Chris
Murphy

Beto
O'Rourke

Tim
Ryan

Bernie
Sanders

Howard
Schultz

Tom
Steyer

Eric
Swalwell

Elizabeth
Warren

Marianne
Williamson

Oprah
Winfrey

Andrew
Yang

Information from candidate websites and Washington Post reporting.

