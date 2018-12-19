In my opinion, the Democrats need ...
Democratic voters have no shortage of choices as the 2020 presidential primaries draw nearer. More than three dozen politicians, former officials and political outsiders have considered throwing their hats into the ring, with at least 20 likely to commit by the first primary debate in 2019.
They all bring different visions of what the party needs. Is it generational change, a history-making barrier breaker, a centrist with a proven ability to win Trump voters or a military veteran?
But the decision is not up to them. For the voters who will decide, here is a quick guide to help with understanding the choices ahead.
If you think Democrats need generational change
If President Trump, 72, wins reelection, he will be 74 on Inauguration Day in 2021. To get there, he may have to defeat an even older Democratic opponent, or one young enough to be his own child.
If you think Democrats should nominate someone from states where Trump did well
Trump won in 2016 by flipping traditionally Democratic states in the Midwest for the first time in years. Now some in the party are positioning themselves to argue that they could win those same states or gain ground in the Southwest.
If you think the nominee should reflect the party’s diversity
Democrats nominated the first black major-party presidential candidate in 2008 and the first woman in 2016. Many candidates are hoping to break racial, ethnic, gender or sexual orientation barriers in 2020.
If you think Democrats should nominate a successful business person
Personal wealth and private-sector experience are not traditional qualifications in Democratic primary fights. But this year could be different, as several potential self-funders and private-sector success stories consider campaigns.
If you think Democrats should nominate a veteran
Of the past 13 U.S. presidents, 10 were veterans of the U.S. military, and in 2018, Democrats embraced candidates with military experience across the country, including at least seven who will enter Congress for the first time in 2019.
