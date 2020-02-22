Other takeaways: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leads in first preference in the Nevada Democratic caucuses, according to Edison Media Research, which conducts the network entrance poll. The assessment is based on entrance poll interviews with both early voters and caucus attendees.

About 8 in 10 Nevada caucus-goers said they are confident that votes cast in Saturday’s caucuses will be counted correctly, according to preliminary entrance poll results, while just under 2 in 10 said they are not confident.

More than 4 in 10 Nevada caucus-goers said that health care is the most important issue in their vote, according to early entrance polling. Another one-quarter said climate change was the biggest factor in their vote, while fewer than 2 in 10 mentioned income inequality and fewer still were focused on foreign policy. Nevadans’ focus on health care mirrors the first two Democratic caucuses, with about 4 in 10 voters saying health care was most important in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

About 6 in 10 Nevada caucus-goers said they support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone, early entrance polling finds. That is very similar to support for switching to a single-payer health system in both Iowa and New Hampshire, and in those states, a plurality of those voters supported Sanders.

About 3 in 10 Nevada caucus-goers self-identify as “very liberal,” according to early entrance polls. Slightly more identify as “somewhat liberal,” while a similar percentage said they are moderate or conservative. If the early results hold, strong liberals will make up a somewhat larger share of Nevada caucus-goers than in New Hampshire or Nevada.

Around 1 in 4 Nevada caucus-goers said they live in a household with a union member or are one themselves. That is similar to 28 percent of 2016 Nevada caucus-goers who lived in a union household and 29 percent in 2008.