Early takeaways from preliminary March 10 exit polling:

Black voters in Mississippi, according to preliminary exit poll data, made up almost two-thirds of the electorate — below their turnout in 2016, when 71 percent of Mississippi Democratic primary voters were black and Clinton won nearly 9 in 10 of them.

Independent voters were on track to make up roughly a third of those casting ballots in Michigan’s open Democratic primary today, according to early exit polls. In the Midwest’s make-or-break state, just about 3 in 10 voters today were independents, compared to 27 percent four years ago. In 2016, Sanders won 71 percent of that group, helping him take the state from Clinton, who won a 58 percent majority among voters who identified as Democrats.

Michigan voters who backed Sanders on Tuesday are far more likely to say they are enthusiastic about his candidacy than Biden backers, according to preliminary exit poll results. The early results show over 8 in 10 voters who supported Sanders said they would be enthusiastic if he wins the nomination. By contrast, fewer than 6 in 10 voters who supported Biden said they would be enthusiastic about the former vice president becoming the party’s nominee. The enthusiasm gap is smaller in Missouri, where about 8 in 10 Sanders voters were enthusiastic about his candidacy compared to roughly 7 in 10 Biden backers who were enthusiastic about their choice.