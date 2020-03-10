Early exit polls from the 2020 Michigan Democratic primary and other contests
Early takeaways from March 10 exit polling are below. Stay tuned for an expanded analysis of Michigan results and detailed breakdowns of the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates in four states, beginning at 8 p.m.
Six states cast their votes in the Democratic presidential primary Tuesday. Michigan, one of the industrial midwestern states key to Trump’s 2016 victory, offers the largest delegate haul. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) mounted a surprised victory over Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s presidential primary four years ago, and it will be critical again if he wants to halt former vice president Joe Biden’s momentum following Super Tuesday.
Early takeaways from preliminary March 10 exit polling:
Black voters in Mississippi, according to preliminary exit poll data, made up almost two-thirds of the electorate — below their turnout in 2016, when 71 percent of Mississippi Democratic primary voters were black and Clinton won nearly 9 in 10 of them.
Independent voters were on track to make up roughly a third of those casting ballots in Michigan’s open Democratic primary today, according to early exit polls. In the Midwest’s make-or-break state, just about 3 in 10 voters today were independents, compared to 27 percent four years ago. In 2016, Sanders won 71 percent of that group, helping him take the state from Clinton, who won a 58 percent majority among voters who identified as Democrats.
Michigan voters who backed Sanders on Tuesday are far more likely to say they are enthusiastic about his candidacy than Biden backers, according to preliminary exit poll results. The early results show over 8 in 10 voters who supported Sanders said they would be enthusiastic if he wins the nomination. By contrast, fewer than 6 in 10 voters who supported Biden said they would be enthusiastic about the former vice president becoming the party’s nominee. The enthusiasm gap is smaller in Missouri, where about 8 in 10 Sanders voters were enthusiastic about his candidacy compared to roughly 7 in 10 Biden backers who were enthusiastic about their choice.
According to early exit polls, about half of Democratic primary voters in Missouri and Michigan said that the economic system needed a “complete overhaul.” In Washington state, slightly fewer said so and about half said that just minor changes were needed. On Super Tuesday in the three states where the exit poll asked about what needed to happen to the economy, votes varied. In California, 50 percent said the economy needed a complete overhaul; In Colorado, 48 percent; and in Virginia, 42 percent said the same. Earlier, in South Carolina, 53 percent of Democratic primary voters said the economy needed a complete overhaul.
Health care was the top issue for Democrats voting Tuesday, according to preliminary exit polls. It has consistently been the top issue among the four issues offered in exit polls throughout this year’s Democratic primaries. Over 4 in 10 primary voters cited health care as the most important issue in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. It was cited at the top issue by a smaller share in Washington, nearly 4 in 10. In Washington, roughly 1 in 4 voters said climate change was the most important issue, and the same number said income inequality was their top issue. About 1 in 5 voters cited each of those issues in Michigan. In Mississippi, about 1 in 4 voters cited income inequality as the top issue. Race relations was the third most important in Mississippi and the least likely to be the top issue in Michigan, Missouri and Washington.
Additional design and development by Chris Alcantara, Brittany Renee Mayes and Leslie Shapiro. Claudia Deane and Patrick Moynihan contributed polling analysis.
Exit polls are results from a survey of voters as they entered randomly selected voting sites in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri on primary day, March 10. Washington results are based on a phone survey of voters, since the state conducts its election by mail. Interviews in Michigan include phone interviews with early voters. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results for typical characteristics have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.
The questions about union membership and household income were only asked in Michigan and Missouri. The question about the U.S. economic system was only asked in Michigan, Missouri and Washington.
Exit polling was not conducted in Idaho and North Dakota. Explore full results from: Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan and Washington.
Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner for The Washington Post.