Early New Hampshire Democratic primary exit poll results and analysis
This page will update after 8 p.m. with more detailed exit polling results and analysis.
Preliminary New Hampshire exit poll results are below and will be updated as additional interviews are completed and as vote tallies for voters’ initial preferences are reported. Stay tuned to see the strengths and weaknesses of each Democratic candidate according to a survey of voters as they exited randomly selected precincts across the state.
Key takeaways from early exit polling:
Nearly 4 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters called health care the issue that mattered most in their vote today, according to preliminary network exit poll results, more than the roughly 3 in 10 who said climate change was the biggest factor, 2 in 10 who said income inequality and about 1 in 10 who said foreign policy. That’s similar to last week’s Iowa’s caucuses, in which 42 percent of caucus-goers said health care was the top issue in their vote, followed by 21 percent who chose climate change, 18 percent who said income inequality and 13 percent who said foreign policy.
Roughly 6 in 10 Democratic voters in preliminary exit polls in New Hampshire said they prefer a candidate who can beat President Trump rather than one who agrees with them on the issues, according to preliminary New Hampshire exit poll results. In Iowa entrance polls, 61 percent of caucus-goers said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat Trump.
About 8 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic voters in the preliminary exit poll said they will vote for the Democratic nominee in November, regardless of who it is, while just over 1 in 10 said they might not support the Democrat. Nearly 9 in 10 voters who supported former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg said they would support the Democratic nominee for president, compared with about three-quarters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) supporters
Buttigieg was far more likely to be deemed “about right” on the scale of too liberal, about right or not liberal enough in his positions on the issues, according to preliminary exit polls results among Democratic New Hampshire primary voters. Roughly two-thirds of voters said Buttigieg was about right while the other major candidates were much less likely to fit into that sweet spot. About half of voters said Sanders was too liberal — the most for any candidate in preliminary results — while about 4 in 10 said Sanders’s positions are about right. Former vice president Joe Biden was the most likely to be called “not liberal enough,” with about 4 in 10 voters calling him that. A slightly higher share of voters said he was “about right.”
Roughly 2 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic voters in preliminary exit polls said they consider themselves to be “very liberal,” while about 4 in 10 said they are “somewhat liberal,” and another 4 in 10 said they are moderate or conservative. If it holds in final results, the share of moderate-to-conservative voters could mark an increase from 2016, when 32 percent of Democratic primary voters described themselves that way.
About two-thirds of Democratic voters in early exit polling said they support making tuition free at public colleges and universities, while roughly 3 in 10 opposed this policy. Sanders has endorsed making tuition free at public colleges and universities, and his supporters appear to have gotten the message — nearly 9 in 10 of Democratic voters who supported him also favor free public colleges.
About 6 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters in preliminary exit polls said they support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. Support for single-payer health care was very similar last week in Iowa, where 57 percent of Democratic caucus-goers said they supported replacing private health insurance with a single government plan.
An extraordinary share of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters say they made a last-minute decision on which candidate to support. Nearly half said they made their decision on who to vote for in the last few days, according to preliminary exit polling. That’s higher than the 36 percent of Iowa Democrats who made their decisions in the last few days before last week’s caucuses. It’s also roughly double the percentage of 2016 New Hampshire primary voters who made their decision in the last few days, 25 percent, in a contest that was effectively narrowed to Hillary Clinton and Sanders.
New Hampshire Democratic voters were looking for a uniter or leader, not a fighter, according to preliminary exit polls. About 1 in 3 each said they wanted someone to “bring needed change” or “unite the country,” but less than 1 in 10 said they wanted “a fighter.” The remaining roughly 2 in 10 said they wanted someone who “cares about people like me.”
Chris Alcantara and Kevin Uhrmacher contributed to this report.
Methodology
These are preliminary results from a survey of voters as they exited randomly selected caucus sites in New Hampshire on Feb. 11. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results for typical characteristics have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.