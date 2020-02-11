Preliminary New Hampshire exit poll results are below and will be updated as additional interviews are completed and as vote tallies for voters’ initial preferences are reported. Stay tuned to see the strengths and weaknesses of each Democratic candidate according to a survey of voters as they exited randomly selected precincts across the state.

Key takeaways from early exit polling:

Nearly 4 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters called health care the issue that mattered most in their vote today, according to preliminary network exit poll results, more than the roughly 3 in 10 who said climate change was the biggest factor, 2 in 10 who said income inequality and about 1 in 10 who said foreign policy. That’s similar to last week’s Iowa’s caucuses, in which 42 percent of caucus-goers said health care was the top issue in their vote, followed by 21 percent who chose climate change, 18 percent who said income inequality and 13 percent who said foreign policy.

Roughly 6 in 10 Democratic voters in preliminary exit polls in New Hampshire said they prefer a candidate who can beat President Trump rather than one who agrees with them on the issues, according to preliminary New Hampshire exit poll results. In Iowa entrance polls, 61 percent of caucus-goers said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat Trump.