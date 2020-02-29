About 4 out of 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters report attending religious services once a week or more, according to preliminary exit polls. That is much higher than in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, in which 13 percent attended weekly and 51 percent never attended. In South Carolina, only about 20 percent said they never attend. In New Hampshire, Sanders’s support was about twice as high among those who never attended religious services as those who attended weekly or more often.

South Carolina Democrats appear less supportive of adopting a single-payer health care system than voters in previous states that have voted this year. Preliminary exit poll results show about half of South Carolina Democratic voters support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. By contrast, between 57 and 62 percent of caucus and primary voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada supported a single-payer health care system, and supporters of single-payer health care have supported Sanders by wide margins.

About 8 in 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters said they would vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in the fall general election, according to preliminary exit polls. A larger majority of Biden supporters said they were committed to supporting the party’s nominee than Sanders voters. South Carolina does not have registration by party, and there is no Republican primary this year, so people who might lean Republican could vote in the state’s Democratic primary. In 2016, 82 percent of South Carolina Democratic primary voters identified as Democrats. This time, that has dipped to about 7 in 10 voters who identified as Democrats, while roughly one-quarter identified as independent and few identified as Republicans.

About half of South Carolina Democratic primary voters in early exit polls said the U.S. economic system “needs a complete overhaul.” Another roughly third of South Carolina voters said they wanted the U.S. economic system to have “minor changes,” while about 1 in 10 said the U.S. economic system “worked well.”