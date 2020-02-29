Election 2020
Analysis

Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.

Early exit polls from the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary

Latest news from the South Carolina primary | Live election results

By Scott Clement
Scott Clement
Polling director
, Emily Guskin
Emily Guskin
Polling analyst at The Washington Post specializing in public opinion about politics, elections and public policy.
, Kevin Uhrmacher
Kevin Uhrmacher
Graphics editor focusing on U.S. elections and the federal government
 and Chris Alcantara
Chris Alcantara
Graphics reporter
 Updated Feb. 29 at 5:50 p.m.

Early takeaways from South Carolina exit polling are below. Stay tuned for updates and more detailed breakdowns of the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates soon after polls close at 7 p.m.

Claudia Craft votes in the South Carolina primary at a polling place in Columbia, S.C. on Feb. 29. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Nearly half of South Carolina voters said Rep. James E. Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) final-week endorsement was an important factor in their vote, according to preliminary exit poll results from Edison Research. Clyburn announced his support for former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday, providing a boost for the one-time Democratic frontrunner who struggled in the first three states and has pinned his candidacy on a strong showing in today’s primary.

[Live South Carolina election results]

Roughly half of South Carolina Democrats say they want the next president to return to Barack Obama’s policies, rather than changing in a more liberal or conservative direction. Early exit polling finds a smaller share, roughly 3 in 10, want the next president to move in a more liberal direction. Those views suggest a more moderate perspective than in the New Hampshire primary, where voters were split about evenly in their preference for returning to Obama’s policies or moving in a more liberal direction.

About three-quarters of South Carolina Democratic primary voters view Biden favorably, by far the highest share of any candidate. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not on the ballot in South Carolina, had by far the lowest favorability rating, with only about one-quarter of voters viewing him favorably. The rest of the candidates were bunched around 50 percent favorability.

Over half of the Democratic primary voters were African American, according to preliminary exit poll data. As expected, the share was far higher than in the other primaries so far this year. The share of African Americans was 11 percent in Nevada and only 3 percent in New Hampshire’s primary and Iowa’s caucuses. African American voters made up 61 percent of South Carolina primary voters in 2016.

About 4 out of 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters report attending religious services once a week or more, according to preliminary exit polls. That is much higher than in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, in which 13 percent attended weekly and 51 percent never attended. In South Carolina, only about 20 percent said they never attend. In New Hampshire, Sanders’s support was about twice as high among those who never attended religious services as those who attended weekly or more often.

South Carolina Democrats appear less supportive of adopting a single-payer health care system than voters in previous states that have voted this year. Preliminary exit poll results show about half of South Carolina Democratic voters support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. By contrast, between 57 and 62 percent of caucus and primary voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada supported a single-payer health care system, and supporters of single-payer health care have supported Sanders by wide margins.

About 8 in 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters said they would vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in the fall general election, according to preliminary exit polls. A larger majority of Biden supporters said they were committed to supporting the party’s nominee than Sanders voters. South Carolina does not have registration by party, and there is no Republican primary this year, so people who might lean Republican could vote in the state’s Democratic primary. In 2016, 82 percent of South Carolina Democratic primary voters identified as Democrats. This time, that has dipped to about 7 in 10 voters who identified as Democrats, while roughly one-quarter identified as independent and few identified as Republicans.

About half of South Carolina Democratic primary voters in early exit polls said the U.S. economic system “needs a complete overhaul.” Another roughly third of South Carolina voters said they wanted the U.S. economic system to have “minor changes,” while about 1 in 10 said the U.S. economic system “worked well.”

Related stories
Exit polls from New Hampshire | Entrance polls from Nevada South Carolina primary live updates Who has the most delegates after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada? The first four caucus and primary states don’t look like America. Combined, they get closer. Bernie Sanders’s most passionate surrogate is helping him connect with black voters

Emily Guskin

Emily Guskin is the polling analyst at The Washington Post, specializing in public opinion about politics, election campaigns and public policy. Before joining The Post in 2016, she was a research manager at APCO Worldwide and prior to that, she was a research analyst at the Pew Research Center's Journalism Project.

Chris Alcantara

Chris Alcantara is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post, where he uses code and data to tell visual stories on a variety of subjects, including politics and technology. He joined The Post in 2016.

Scott Clement

Scott Clement is the polling director for The Washington Post, conducting national and local polls about politics, elections and social issues. He began his career with the ABC News Polling Unit and came to The Post in 2011 after conducting surveys with the Pew Research Center's Religion and Public Life Project.

Kevin Uhrmacher

Kevin Uhrmacher is a graphics editor for politics covering elections and public policy at The Washington Post.

Kevin Schaul contributed to this report. Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.

Methodology

These are preliminary results from a survey of voters as they exited randomly selected voting sites across South Carolina on primary day, Feb. 29. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results for typical characteristics have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Originally published Feb. 29, 2020.

Share