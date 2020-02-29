Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Early exit polls from the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary
Early takeaways from South Carolina exit polling are below. Stay tuned for updates and more detailed breakdowns of the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates soon after polls close at 7 p.m.
Nearly half of South Carolina voters said Rep. James E. Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) final-week endorsement was an important factor in their vote, according to preliminary exit poll results from Edison Research. Clyburn announced his support for former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday, providing a boost for the one-time Democratic frontrunner who struggled in the first three states and has pinned his candidacy on a strong showing in today’s primary.
Roughly half of South Carolina Democrats say they want the next president to return to Barack Obama’s policies, rather than changing in a more liberal or conservative direction. Early exit polling finds a smaller share, roughly 3 in 10, want the next president to move in a more liberal direction. Those views suggest a more moderate perspective than in the New Hampshire primary, where voters were split about evenly in their preference for returning to Obama’s policies or moving in a more liberal direction.
About three-quarters of South Carolina Democratic primary voters view Biden favorably, by far the highest share of any candidate. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not on the ballot in South Carolina, had by far the lowest favorability rating, with only about one-quarter of voters viewing him favorably. The rest of the candidates were bunched around 50 percent favorability.
Over half of the Democratic primary voters were African American, according to preliminary exit poll data. As expected, the share was far higher than in the other primaries so far this year. The share of African Americans was 11 percent in Nevada and only 3 percent in New Hampshire’s primary and Iowa’s caucuses. African American voters made up 61 percent of South Carolina primary voters in 2016.
About 4 out of 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters report attending religious services once a week or more, according to preliminary exit polls. That is much higher than in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, in which 13 percent attended weekly and 51 percent never attended. In South Carolina, only about 20 percent said they never attend. In New Hampshire, Sanders’s support was about twice as high among those who never attended religious services as those who attended weekly or more often.
South Carolina Democrats appear less supportive of adopting a single-payer health care system than voters in previous states that have voted this year. Preliminary exit poll results show about half of South Carolina Democratic voters support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. By contrast, between 57 and 62 percent of caucus and primary voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada supported a single-payer health care system, and supporters of single-payer health care have supported Sanders by wide margins.
About 8 in 10 South Carolina Democratic primary voters said they would vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in the fall general election, according to preliminary exit polls. A larger majority of Biden supporters said they were committed to supporting the party’s nominee than Sanders voters. South Carolina does not have registration by party, and there is no Republican primary this year, so people who might lean Republican could vote in the state’s Democratic primary. In 2016, 82 percent of South Carolina Democratic primary voters identified as Democrats. This time, that has dipped to about 7 in 10 voters who identified as Democrats, while roughly one-quarter identified as independent and few identified as Republicans.
About half of South Carolina Democratic primary voters in early exit polls said the U.S. economic system “needs a complete overhaul.” Another roughly third of South Carolina voters said they wanted the U.S. economic system to have “minor changes,” while about 1 in 10 said the U.S. economic system “worked well.”
Kevin Schaul contributed to this report. Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.
Methodology
These are preliminary results from a survey of voters as they exited randomly selected voting sites across South Carolina on primary day, Feb. 29. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results for typical characteristics have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.
Originally published Feb. 29, 2020.