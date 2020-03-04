Early exit polling found about half of Democratic primary voters in Virginia who said Biden is the candidate who would have the best chance of beating President Trump in November, while roughly 2 in 10 said Sanders is best positioned to beat Trump. There were similar patterns in three other Southern states voting today — North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee. In Sanders’s home state of Vermont, he held an edge over Biden as the best candidate to go up against the president, while Democratic voters in two other New England states were more split in their views. In each of these states fewer than 2 in 10 voters named Bloomberg — or Warren — as the best candidate to go against Trump.

The suspension of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) campaign seems to have had an effect on voters in Minnesota, where almost 6 in 10 said they picked their candidate within the last few days, by far the highest proportion of voters across the nation on Super Tuesday, according to preliminary exit polls. Almost half of the voters in Massachusetts, Virginia and Oklahoma also said they made up their mind within the last few days. That was higher than in other states where voters were asked when they decided for whom to vote. In New Hampshire, 51 percent of voters made up their minds in the last few days in response to the Iowa caucuses. Voters in Sanders’s home state of Vermont along with several Southern states — Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Texas — were more likely to have made their decisions earlier.

Over half of Virginia Democratic primary voters said that they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat Trump according to preliminary exit polls. That compares to about 4 in 10 who said they’d prefer a candidate who agrees with them on major issues. In South Carolina, a similar share said they’d prefer a candidate who could beat Trump, and just over half of them voted for Biden.