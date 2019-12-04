Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Impeachment has moved to the Judiciary Committee. Here are the players.
The impeachment proceedings entered a new phase this week, as the inquiry shifted to the House Judiciary Committee. Using the report compiled by the Intelligence Committee, Judiciary will hold further hearings, vote on whether there are grounds for impeachment and possibly draft articles of impeachment.
The committee, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), has 41 members almost double the size of Intelligence, includes many high-profile friends and foes of the president.
Democrats outnumber Republicans on the committee 24 to 17, and these Democrats generally come from very liberal parts of the country. Just over half were elected in districts that Hillary Clinton won by at least 40 points in the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia is the only Democrat on the committee representing a district that Trump won. McBath was also among the last in her party to support the inquiry.
The direction of the hearings will be driven by a few key representatives, especially the leaders for each side on the committee.
Here are other groups that could be important to the proceedings.
About this story
Committee assignments from Propublica Represent. 2016 election results via Dave Leip’s U.S. Election Atlas. Pennsylvania’s congressional districts were redrawn in 2018. The Trump-Clinton margin shown was calculated for the new geographic area. Impeachment support compiled by JM Rieger for The Fix. Law school graduates from Wikipedia.