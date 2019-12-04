Politics
Impeachment has moved to the Judiciary Committee. Here are the players.

By Daniela Santamariña, Kate Rabinowitz and Kevin Uhrmacher

The impeachment proceedings entered a new phase this week, as the inquiry shifted to the House Judiciary Committee. Using the report compiled by the Intelligence Committee, Judiciary will hold further hearings, vote on whether there are grounds for impeachment and possibly draft articles of impeachment.

The committee, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), has 41 members almost double the size of Intelligence, includes many high-profile friends and foes of the president.

[‘Bunch of brawlers’: Judiciary panel’s most aggressive members ready to rumble in impeachment probe]

Democrats outnumber Republicans on the committee 24 to 17, and these Democrats generally come from very liberal parts of the country. Just over half were elected in districts that Hillary Clinton won by at least 40 points in the 2016 presidential election.

The 2016 presidential margin for each representative’s district

Hover to see representative names

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia is the only Democrat on the committee representing a district that Trump won. McBath was also among the last in her party to support the inquiry.

The direction of the hearings will be driven by a few key representatives, especially the leaders for each side on the committee.

The House Judiciary Committee met as Attorney General William P. Barr refused to testify about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on May 2. Other committee members are not pictured. (Original photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Here are other groups that could be important to the proceedings.

The early supporters

Impeachment has divided the Democratic Party throughout Trump’s presidency. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) moved forward with the inquiry following the Ukraine scandal, but some Democrats had been calling for impeachment much earlier, based on the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his report on election interference by Russia in 2016.

Kate Rabinowitz

Kate Rabinowitz is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post. She previously worked at Propublica. She joined The Post in 2018.

Daniela Santamariña

Daniela Santamariña is a graphics reporter for newsletters covering politics at The Washington Post. Before joining The Post in 2019, she was an editor for National Geographic.

Kevin Uhrmacher

Kevin Uhrmacher is a graphics editor for politics covering elections and public policy at The Washington Post.

About this story

Committee assignments from Propublica Represent. 2016 election results via Dave Leip’s U.S. Election Atlas. Pennsylvania’s congressional districts were redrawn in 2018. The Trump-Clinton margin shown was calculated for the new geographic area. Impeachment support compiled by JM Rieger for The Fix. Law school graduates from Wikipedia.

