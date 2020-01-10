Several candidates have embraced presidential candidate and Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) Marijuana Justice Act, which would legalize marijuana federally and expunge the records of individuals imprisoned on pot-related charges. Former vice president Joe Biden prefers to leave legalization up to the states, but argues for decriminalizing the drug, meaning users could not be arrested for possessing it.

Most support eliminating mandatory minimums in federal sentencing and ending the use of privately run prison facilities, but there is some disagreement on whether individuals should be able to vote while incarcerated.